John Maytham's travels: Paradise in a Time of Covid





I had a rough time in 2020. So did just everybody on the planet, the likes of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk notwithstanding, and many, many more people had it rougher; much, much rougher than I did. But still, it was a difficult year. So I leapt at the chance to recharge my batteries by visiting the Okavango for five nights in early December.

It was fairly soon after Botswana opened its borders to tourists and Airlink started flying to that country again. Not yet the direct route from Cape Town to Maun – that will only come sometime in 2021 – but via Johannesburg. The first order of business after booking flights and arranging accommodation is that pesky PCR test which has to come back negative within a 72-hour window before flying. I was so nervous that the test wouldn’t come back on time, given that the second wave was starting to gather pace and labs were beginning to take strain, that I booked two separate tests at two different labs, just in case. R2000 spent on that!

Then the anxiety of waiting for the test results and the self-inflicted anguish of not knowing whether my passport renewal would happen on time. But DHA, Pathcare, and Lancet all came up trumps, and I was able to board the Airlink flight to Johannesburg with rising optimism. (A word about Airlink. They boast the best on-time record of any regional carrier, and my experience backs that up. Four legs, all of them arriving at least five minutes early. And at no stage did I feel my health threatened by any of the – safe as possibly can be – boarding and flying procedures and I was especially taken by the disembarkation procedure whereby passengers have to remain seated after landing and then stand up, retrieve the overhead stowage stuff and leave the plane, row by row. I really hope this is kept in place in the distant future when Covid is no longer a thing.)

Perhaps the most astounding aspect of the trip was the ghost town sense of the international side of OR Tambo. Desperately few passengers and sooo many shops, even Exclusive Books, shuttered. Leaving and entering both SA and Botswana was safe, efficient and friendly from the side of the officials, but, why oh why, when there are clear marks on the ground as to where one should queue safely do some people insist on standing closer? Do they think they’ll get to the front of the queue quicker if they stand 5mm behind me, rather than 1.5m? C’mon, people, take this bloody virus more seriously, please.

Final transfer was to a four-seater Cessna for the thirty-minute flight to The Khwai Private Reserve airstrip, for the adventure proper to begin. The Reserve comprises 200 000ha of pristine wilderness bordered by Moremi and Chobe Reserves. Natural Selection operates five camps in the concession, as well as offering guests at those camps the exceptional Skybeds experience, sleeping on a raised platform overlooking a much-used waterhole with only a mosquito net between you and the African sky. I was to spend three nights at Tuludi and two at Sable Alley – the Skybed experience not available because it was the rainy season.

Visiting the Okavango in the rainy season is very different from spending time there in the dry, especially in those parched weeks before the rains come. First and most obviously, it is much wetter. The floodplains are filling up, the channels are running, there is water everywhere. It is a time of late afternoon storms with rolling thunder and the massive crackling energy of lightning, a time of exquisite and dramatic sunsets and silvery-pure morning light. It is a time when the landscape is lush and verdant and everywhere one looks there is something gorgeous to admire; a sense that this is what an Eden without apple trees must have been like.

I have only an iPhone camera, but I hope that has captured at least some of the vistas that literally left me breathless.

Because there is so much water, visiting the Okavango in the rainy season means a different game-viewing experience. The vast herds concentrated around the dwindling water supply in the waterholes are a thing of the past and a thing of the future. Animals big and small have been dispersed by the ready supply of water everywhere. But there is still a lot to be seen. There are still lions, leopards, elephants, hyenas, and where there is a lot of water there must be lots of hippos:

And there are giraffes and zebras and wildebeest and kudu and roan and sable and eland and reedbuck and steenbokkies and red lechwe and impala too numerous to count, and warthogs and jackals – both side-striped and black-backed – and crocodiles, very big ones, and monitors, both Nile and Rock, and squirrels and mongooses and, and, and.

And everywhere there are babies. There are also the animals that are not seen. No wild dog, despite this area being one of their strongholds, but that’s just one more reason to return. No buffalo on this trip, but they are there. Or their poop is. So they must be.

The rainy season might not be the peak game-viewing period, but it is a brilliant time to marvel at the intricate and extraordinary and sometimes ludicrously over-the-top colours in which Nature paints her avian treasures. The summer migrants are back, waterfowl are everywhere and the cryptically-coloured are in full breeding song. I counted over 250 different species, including pretty much all of what birders call the Okavango specials.

And also, because I was lucky enough to be in a safari vehicle that didn’t have guests who were only gung-ho for the Big Five, there was time to marvel at flowers and the multi-hued grasses and the insects that are such a vital part of this eco-system, like the hard-to-believe colour of the velvet mite and the noble fragility of the banded groundling.

And then there was the most moving and memorable animal interaction of the trip. I saw a Hooded Vulture on the ground.

We stopped to take a closer look and then saw the corpse of what looked like a very young lechwe a metre away from the vulture. What seemed obviously to be the mother of the dead infant was hovering close by. The vulture moved closer and started pecking at the eyes of the corpse – the mother charged and chased the vulture away. She stood over the corpse and licked it before moving away, which was the cue for the vulture to move closer again and start to do what vultures do. This pattern repeated itself over and over for the next 45 minutes as more and more vultures arrived to join in what would have been a very quick and unsatisfying non-feast on such a little beast. It was impossible for the human watchers not to impute human-like emotions to what we were watching. Here was a mother whose repeated lickings assured her that her newborn was dead, but she did not seem willing to allow the indignity of the little carcass being torn to shreds by the gathering scavengers. Then two of the makhulu bosses of the vulture family, the Lappet-faced arrived, and the mother finally surrendered to the inevitable.

Tuludi and Sable Alley were exceptionally comfortable bases from which to explore the vastness of the Khwai Reserve. Tuludi is the more luxurious and upmarket of the two, with bigger tents and a private plunge pool and the most glamorous outside bath one could imagine.

Sable Alley is (slightly) more rustic, but still provides all the creature comforts one could conceivably want while on safari.

Days at both camps unfold with the same unhurried, tried and tested rhythms. A pre-dawn wake-up, followed by a light breakfast then a game drive in an open vehicle in the company of one of the exceptionally well-trained Natural Selection guides. There’s a stop for coffee and rusks and something with a little bite should one want it – I did.

And the game drive continues until about ten a.m. Return to camp, freshen up, then a delicious brunch, followed by a nap or a visit to the pool or desultory birding, then afternoon tea and an evening game drive with a scheduled stop somewhere with a beautiful view for sundowners and snacks; finish the game drive, then dinner and satisfied sleep. I was astounded at every meal at just how good and varied the food was despite the, shall we say, quite complicated supply lines. And the staff are uniformly friendly and efficient. This is service of the very, very highest quality. I was also positively struck by how seriously staff at both camps took Covid safety procedures which were carried out in a cordially efficient way that didn’t once seem invasive or over the top.

Because this is the Okavango, there is the added bonus of a ride in a mokoro along one of the narrow channels fringing the deeper and wider waters. This is a time to sit back and immerse oneself in an environment that is unique and gorgeous beyond the speaking of it.

The only sadness of the trip was to experience first-hand the devastation that Covid has wrought on Botswana’s tourism industry.

The only other guest at Tuludi was a British travel writer; there were only four other guests, all Botswana citizens, at Sable Alley. The Mack Air pilot told me that 2020 had delivered less than one percent of 2019’s revenue for the company. The pilot complement had gone from 68 to six, and the six still on staff were earning twenty percent of their pre-Covid salaries. There were tourists in the normally bustling town of Maun, but they were few and far between.

Operators like Natural Selection had nine months with no revenue at all, and the global emergence of the second wave means an even longer time before tourists return in any significant numbers. The silver lining to this very dark cloud, for SA citizens, is that it provides an opportunity to visit the Okavango at prices substantially below the ones normally set for foreign tourists.

It’s still not a budget holiday, but it does make it more possible for locals to fulfil that bucket list dream of theirs. Natural Selection also has something called the Explorer programme, which SADC residents can join for a once-off R1000 fee, and then get even deeper discounts if booking within a thirty day window.

That Okavango dream might just become a reality.