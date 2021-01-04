Donald Trump 'begs, demands, threatens' Georgia Republican to 'find' votes
Outgoing US President Donald Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State and fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss to Joe Biden.
In a recorded conversation, Trump threatens Raffensperger, saying he and other officials are facing “a big risk” if they fail to heed his call to find a way to overturn Biden’s win.
“There's nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you've recalculated the vote tally,” said Trump.
“You're off by hundreds of thousands of votes.”
“Well, Mr President, the challenge that you have is, the data you have is wrong,” replied Raffensperger.
“What you're saying is not true.”
Click here to listen to the audio recording.
Biden won the Electoral College vote by a margin of 306 to 232, making the reversal of the Georgia result irrelevant to Trump’s campaign to overturn the will of the majority of Americans.
Republican Senator Mitt Romney (he was the party’s 2012 presidential candidate) and a coalition of senators on Sunday called on Congress to certify the result, saying, “The 2020 election is over. It is time to move forward.”
Zain Johnson interviewed J Brooks Spector, a former US diplomat.
This is extraordinary, even for Donald Trump…J Brooks Spector, former US diplomat
… the audiotape has Donald Trump… begging, pleading, demanding, threatening, bludgeoning…J Brooks Spector, former US diplomat
It’s bizarre! Hugo Chavez – he’s been dead for a few years but never mind… somehow in league with the Venezuelans, the Cubans and the Chinese to throw the election in favour of Joe Biden!J Brooks Spector, former US diplomat
He will [vacate the White House]! … He has no choice, but it’s going to be ugly… The standing of America’s electoral system in world opinion – if it could get lower – it will.J Brooks Spector, former US diplomat
Donald Trump may well be subject to legal penalties… Steel yourself! It’s going to be a ride.J Brooks Spector, former US diplomat
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
