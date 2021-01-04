Streaming issues? Report here
Holiday road traffic home lower than usual, provincial road deaths halved

4 January 2021 12:58 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
road traffic
Western Cape road traffic

W Cape Dept of Transport communications head Jandre Bakker estimates 25% lower volumes on already lower projections.

As the Christmas and New Year holiday season winds down, Zain Johnson, standing in for Lester Kiewit, talks to Jandre Bakker, head of communication for Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works about the traffic on the roads.

Although the traffic volumes increased it was not at the level we saw in previous years.

Jandre Bakker, Head of Communications - Transport And Public Works Department

Bakker says the later reopening of schools led them to speculate people may have gone on holiday later and this would alter travel times on the roads.

But one should not underestimate the impact of the pandemic on holiday plans.

Jandre Bakker, Head of Communications - Transport And Public Works Department

Our initial reports were that there were lower traffic volumes to traditional coastal destinations.

Jandre Bekker, Head of Communications - Transport And Public Works Department

We are seeing an increase in heavy motor vehicles as the operational year starts.

Jandre Bakker, Head of Communications - Transport And Public Works Department

But the transport numbers across provincial borders are pretty much the same as in previous years.

Jandre Bakker, Head of Communications - Transport And Public Works Department

It is however steadily increasing across provinces as people return home, he adds.

The number of vehicles on the main highways like the N1 is lower than usual he says.

He says these figures will be consolidated and released later on Monday.

Volumes are between 20 to 30% lower than we were expecting even on our lower projections. So it seems like people are 'kuiering' at home which one welcomes to a certain extent because it means that they are safe.

Jandre Bakker, Head of Communications - Transport And Public Works Department

But the negative flipside is the impact on the economy, he adds

We need people to visit these smaller towns on the West Coast and Garden Route.

Jandre Bakker, Head of Communications - Transport And Public Works Department

The road death toll does appear to have dropped by half, he says, possibly from less traffic and the alcohol ban.

The verified stats popped into my inbox as we were speaking, and 13 crashes occurred and only 24 fatalities.

Jandre Bakker, Head of Communications - Transport And Public Works Department

Listen to the interview below:


