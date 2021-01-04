SA Covid-19 vaccine Feb rollout 'an optimistic expectation' - MAC's Prof Schoub
On Sunday, Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize unveiled the government's strategy to secure a Covid-19 vaccine and roll it out to two-thirds of the country's 57 million people.
It says it aims to the vaccines by February but is still in talks with pharmaceutical companies and no deals have been signed yet.
RELATED: Covid-19 vaccine bilateral negotiations began in September 2020 - Health Dept
Prof Barry Schoub is Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and Professor Emeritus of Virology, University of the Witwatersrand.
The specific vaccines are still being looked at. We are looking at the trial data, the efficacy and safety have to be absolutely paramount when looking at which of the vaccines are to be chosen.Prof Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and Professor Emeritus of Virology, Wits
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has to licence the vaccines chosen, he adds, and the question of availability is also an issue.
With other countries already vaccinating, many questions are being asked about definitive timelines for South Africa's rollout.
I don't think we do have a definitive timeline. The Minister of Health mentioned February as hopefully the start of the rollout but it depends on the negotiations with manufacturers and availability of supply.Prof Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and Professor Emeritus of Virology, Wits
Whether it is the beginning or end of February we don't know at this stage. February is an optimistic expectation. Hopefully, we will achieve it from February onwards.Prof Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and Professor Emeritus of Virology, Wits
People must not get the idea that the moment the vaccine arrives on our doorstep that is the end of the pandemic. Unfortunately, it will take time for the rollout to reach a sufficient percentage of the population, 67%, before we can control the pandemic.Prof Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and Professor Emeritus of Virology, Wits
We still need to keep up with the virus prevention measures, he says.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Indigenous group supports move to rename bird species carrying word 'Hottentot'
Local bird conservation body BirdLife South Africa has been given the go-ahead to rename two birds, the Hottentot buttonquail and Hottentot teal.Read More
eNCA warns about fake Facebook account peddling bogus 'Level 5' story
News broadcaster eNCA has distanced itself from an imposter Facebook account claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa will be announcing more restrictions tonight.Read More
John Maytham's travels: Paradise in a Time of Covid
CapeTalk presenter John Maytham describes his time spent with lions, hyenas, leopards, and more of Southern Africa's wildlife.Read More
It's confirmed. Fuel prices are going up this Wednesday - and here's by how much
South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed.Read More
Family of missing Matthew Ohlsson still searching for answers almost 24 years on
A Mitchells Plain family is still holding onto hope that their son, who disappeared in 1997, will one day be found.Read More
Holiday road traffic home lower than usual, provincial road deaths halved
W Cape Dept of Transport communications head Jandre Bakker estimates 25% lower volumes on already lower projections.Read More
Covid-19 peak: Worst of rapid increases already over in the WC, says Dr. Cloete
The worst of the accelerated Covid-19 cases has already passed in the Western Cape as the province enters the second wave peak.Read More
'Goverment has known for months there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines'
"The government should have tried everything in its power to get early access to vaccines," says Dr Linda-Gail Bekker.Read More
Cops vigorously enforce park closures – here’s which ones are actually open
Confusion still reigns, but it's important to get clarity because the police are taking this one seriously it seems.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine bilateral negotiations began in September 2020 - Health Dept
Health Dept Deputy Director-General, Dr Anban Pillay says the vaccine rollout will piggyback on SA's existing vaccine structure.Read More
More from Politics
Holiday road traffic home lower than usual, provincial road deaths halved
W Cape Dept of Transport communications head Jandre Bakker estimates 25% lower volumes on already lower projections.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine bilateral negotiations began in September 2020 - Health Dept
Health Dept Deputy Director-General, Dr Anban Pillay says the vaccine rollout will piggyback on SA's existing vaccine structure.Read More
Justice Zondo's almighty battle to get Jacob Zuma to testify heads to ConCourt
"Witnesses before commissions of inquiry do not have the right to remain silent", says Lawson Naidoo (Casac).Read More
Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed under a new Level 3 lockdown from midnight until 15 January 2021.Read More
Winde calls for more Covid-19 curbs ahead of meeting with Ramaphosa and premiers
Premier Alan Winde says he'll be asking for tighter Covid-19 restrictions when he meets with the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) on Monday afternoon.Read More
Crime Intel battle heading to court 'could bring operations to a complete halt'
News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks says the latest twist in the Crime Intelligence unit saga could create leadership gap.Read More
Revealed: R800M spent on state capture inquiry, Zondo to request extension
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says most of the work has been completed, with 278 witnesses having taken the hot seat.Read More
Cele forced to admit film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case
Police Minister Bheki Cele stopped a permitted film shoot in Camps Bay during a beach inspection. He's now had to backtrack.Read More
Unions want Ramaphosa to intervene in SAA salary dispute, say DPE is dishonest
The department is coercing employees into a salary deal that forces them to make huge sacrifices says Cabin Crew Association.Read More
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay
Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.Read More