SA Covid-19 vaccine Feb rollout 'an optimistic expectation' - MAC's Prof Schoub





On Sunday, Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize unveiled the government's strategy to secure a Covid-19 vaccine and roll it out to two-thirds of the country's 57 million people.

It says it aims to the vaccines by February but is still in talks with pharmaceutical companies and no deals have been signed yet.

Prof Barry Schoub is Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and Professor Emeritus of Virology, University of the Witwatersrand.

The specific vaccines are still being looked at. We are looking at the trial data, the efficacy and safety have to be absolutely paramount when looking at which of the vaccines are to be chosen. Prof Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and Professor Emeritus of Virology, Wits

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has to licence the vaccines chosen, he adds, and the question of availability is also an issue.

With other countries already vaccinating, many questions are being asked about definitive timelines for South Africa's rollout.

I don't think we do have a definitive timeline. The Minister of Health mentioned February as hopefully the start of the rollout but it depends on the negotiations with manufacturers and availability of supply. Prof Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and Professor Emeritus of Virology, Wits

Whether it is the beginning or end of February we don't know at this stage. February is an optimistic expectation. Hopefully, we will achieve it from February onwards. Prof Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and Professor Emeritus of Virology, Wits

People must not get the idea that the moment the vaccine arrives on our doorstep that is the end of the pandemic. Unfortunately, it will take time for the rollout to reach a sufficient percentage of the population, 67%, before we can control the pandemic. Prof Barry Schoub, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and Professor Emeritus of Virology, Wits

We still need to keep up with the virus prevention measures, he says.

