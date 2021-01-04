It's confirmed. Fuel prices are going up this Wednesday - and here's by how much
The petrol price will increase by between 40 and 43 cents a litre while diesel will cost motorists between 54 and 55 cents more.
Illuminating paraffin will go up by between 55 and 74 cents more and LP GAS will be 44 cents cheaper.
The Automobile Association (AA) predicted the steek fuel hikes last week.
The rise in international prices for petroleum products is among the contributing factors to the increases, says AA spokesperson Layton Beard.
There are signs that fuel demand will strengthen as countries around the world begin to implement mass Covid-19 vaccination programmes, he adds.
These increases are very much in line with the predictions that the AA gave... the big driver behind them was international petroleum prices.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
