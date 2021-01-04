Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Indigenous group supports move to rename bird species carrying word 'Hottentot' Local bird conservation body BirdLife South Africa has been given the go-ahead to rename two birds, the Hottentot buttonquail and... 4 January 2021 6:03 PM
eNCA warns about fake Facebook account peddling bogus 'Level 5' story News broadcaster eNCA has distanced itself from an imposter Facebook account claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa will be annou... 4 January 2021 2:54 PM
John Maytham's travels: Paradise in a Time of Covid CapeTalk presenter John Maytham describes his time spent with lions, hyenas, leopards, and more of Southern Africa's wildlife. 4 January 2021 2:28 PM
View all Local
SA Covid-19 vaccine Feb rollout 'an optimistic expectation' - MAC's Prof Schoub Chair of Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Prof Barry Schoub says February rollout start date is still unclear. 4 January 2021 1:35 PM
Holiday road traffic home lower than usual, provincial road deaths halved W Cape Dept of Transport communications head Jandre Bakker estimates 25% lower volumes on already lower projections. 4 January 2021 12:58 PM
Covid-19 vaccine bilateral negotiations began in September 2020 - Health Dept Health Dept Deputy Director-General, Dr Anban Pillay says the vaccine rollout will piggyback on SA's existing vaccine structure. 4 January 2021 7:17 AM
View all Politics
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist… You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision. 4 January 2021 2:31 PM
Hyundai Atos is the best 'cheap' new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 31 December 2020 9:59 AM
Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) says the ban on alcohol sales will cost the industry jobs and increase illicit sales. 30 December 2020 12:08 PM
View all Business
It's confirmed. Fuel prices are going up this Wednesday - and here's by how much South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed. 4 January 2021 2:17 PM
Cops vigorously enforce park closures – here’s which ones are actually open Confusion still reigns, but it's important to get clarity because the police are taking this one seriously it seems. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
View all Entertainment
My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday Wearing a shirt that said, "Flat Mars Society", Thunberg trolled her detractors, saying, "I’m free at last!" 4 January 2021 3:15 PM
Donald Trump 'begs, demands, threatens' Georgia Republican to 'find' votes "This is extraordinary, even for Donald Trump," says former US diplomat J Brooks Spector. 4 January 2021 1:03 PM
'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK' A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley. 30 December 2020 11:31 AM
View all World
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
View all Africa
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist… You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision. 4 January 2021 2:31 PM
'Goverment has known for months there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines' "The government should have tried everything in its power to get early access to vaccines," says Dr Linda-Gail Bekker. 4 January 2021 11:25 AM
It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant) CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process. 31 December 2020 1:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

eNCA warns about fake Facebook account peddling bogus 'Level 5' story

4 January 2021 2:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
ENCA
fake news
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Level 5 lockdown
eNCA fake account

News broadcaster eNCA has distanced itself from an imposter Facebook account claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa will be announcing more restrictions tonight.

The 24-hour news channel says a fake Facebook account, using the company’s image, claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing the nation on Monday tonight.

Rumours have been circulating on social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Facebook, suggesting that Ramaphosa will announce a move to Level 5 hard lockdown.

But the rumours that South Africa is moving to Level 5 this week are unfounded.

President Ramaphosa will not be addressing the country or meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) today.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams has taken to Twitter to rubbish the messages circulating on social media.

She also told News24 that there would no adjustment made to the lockdown on Monday as the correct processes had not been followed.


4 January 2021 2:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
ENCA
fake news
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Level 5 lockdown
eNCA fake account

More from Local

Duck previously referred to as Hottentot teal Blue bill teal bird species 123rf

Indigenous group supports move to rename bird species carrying word 'Hottentot'

4 January 2021 6:03 PM

Local bird conservation body BirdLife South Africa has been given the go-ahead to rename two birds, the Hottentot buttonquail and Hottentot teal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hippo3jpg

John Maytham's travels: Paradise in a Time of Covid

4 January 2021 2:28 PM

CapeTalk presenter John Maytham describes his time spent with lions, hyenas, leopards, and more of Southern Africa's wildlife.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fuel-tank-petrol-car-motorist-driving-driver-refuelling-123rf

It's confirmed. Fuel prices are going up this Wednesday - and here's by how much

4 January 2021 2:17 PM

South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty wooden swing playground missing child children 123rf

Family of missing Matthew Ohlsson still searching for answers almost 24 years on

4 January 2021 1:42 PM

A Mitchells Plain family is still holding onto hope that their son, who disappeared in 1997, will one day be found.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

SA Covid-19 vaccine Feb rollout 'an optimistic expectation' - MAC's Prof Schoub

4 January 2021 1:35 PM

Chair of Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Prof Barry Schoub says February rollout start date is still unclear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rush hour traffic cars highway 123rftraffic 123rf

Holiday road traffic home lower than usual, provincial road deaths halved

4 January 2021 12:58 PM

W Cape Dept of Transport communications head Jandre Bakker estimates 25% lower volumes on already lower projections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201223-mp-hospital-edjpg

Covid-19 peak: Worst of rapid increases already over in the WC, says Dr. Cloete

4 January 2021 11:37 AM

The worst of the accelerated Covid-19 cases has already passed in the Western Cape as the province enters the second wave peak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor vaccine elderly woman senior covid-19 vaccine vaccinate 123rf

'Goverment has known for months there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines'

4 January 2021 11:25 AM

"The government should have tried everything in its power to get early access to vaccines," says Dr Linda-Gail Bekker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outdoor yoga park teenager surgica face mask outdoors 123rf

Cops vigorously enforce park closures – here’s which ones are actually open

4 January 2021 9:19 AM

Confusion still reigns, but it's important to get clarity because the police are taking this one seriously it seems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vaccine-trial-study-science-vaccination-medicine-123rf

Covid-19 vaccine bilateral negotiations began in September 2020 - Health Dept

4 January 2021 7:17 AM

Health Dept Deputy Director-General, Dr Anban Pillay says the vaccine rollout will piggyback on SA's existing vaccine structure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday

World

eNCA warns about fake Facebook account peddling bogus 'Level 5' story

Local

Covid-19 peak: Worst of rapid increases already over in the WC, says Dr. Cloete

Local

EWN Highlights

Kenya reopens schools after 10-month virus closure

4 January 2021 8:05 PM

Suspect in murder of EC cop to appear in court tomorrow

4 January 2021 7:27 PM

‘We’re all in this together’: Prof Schoub appeals for support over vaccine

4 January 2021 6:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA