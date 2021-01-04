eNCA warns about fake Facebook account peddling bogus 'Level 5' story





The 24-hour news channel says a fake Facebook account, using the company’s image, claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing the nation on Monday tonight.

Rumours have been circulating on social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Facebook, suggesting that Ramaphosa will announce a move to Level 5 hard lockdown.

But the rumours that South Africa is moving to Level 5 this week are unfounded.

President Ramaphosa will not be addressing the country or meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) today.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams has taken to Twitter to rubbish the messages circulating on social media.

She also told News24 that there would no adjustment made to the lockdown on Monday as the correct processes had not been followed.

eNCA would like to distance itself from a Facebook account, using the company’s image, that claims President Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing the nation tonight. This is fake news and eNCA is not aware of any address by the President tonight. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/Oy4NUHX9bt — eNCA (@eNCA) January 4, 2021

People I am getting a lot calls from another fake information to the public. There is no planned address by the President. All the speculations on that text are fake and urge everyone to ignore it. — phumla williams (@mirriamp) January 4, 2021