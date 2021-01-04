Streaming issues? Report here
My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday

Wearing a shirt that said, "Flat Mars Society", Thunberg trolled her detractors, saying, "I’m free at last!"

Greta Thunberg will never buy new clothes again, revealed the climate crisis activist in an interview on her 18th birthday on Sunday.

"I don't need new clothes,” said Thunberg.

“I know people who have clothes, so I would ask them if I could borrow them or if they have something they don't need anymore.

"The worst-case scenario, I guess I'll buy second-hand."

Thank you for the birthday wishes. You’ll find me down at the local pub, exposing all the dark secrets behind the climate and school strike conspiracies, and my evil handlers who can no longer control me. I’m free at last!

Greta Thunberg, climate crisis activist
Greta Thunberg. © Liv Oeian/123rf.com

Jeremy van Wyk interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

The sweatshirt she was wearing during the interview read, ‘Flat Mars Society’…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

There’s a movement of people looking for well-used second-hand clothes, instead of spending astronomical amounts of money…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Listen to the interview below [skip to 5:23].


