My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday
Greta Thunberg will never buy new clothes again, revealed the climate crisis activist in an interview on her 18th birthday on Sunday.
"I don't need new clothes,” said Thunberg.
“I know people who have clothes, so I would ask them if I could borrow them or if they have something they don't need anymore.
"The worst-case scenario, I guess I'll buy second-hand."
Thank you for the birthday wishes. You’ll find me down at the local pub, exposing all the dark secrets behind the climate and school strike conspiracies, and my evil handlers who can no longer control me. I’m free at last!Greta Thunberg, climate crisis activist
Jeremy van Wyk interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
The sweatshirt she was wearing during the interview read, ‘Flat Mars Society’…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
There’s a movement of people looking for well-used second-hand clothes, instead of spending astronomical amounts of money…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Listen to the interview below [skip to 5:23].
More from World
Donald Trump 'begs, demands, threatens' Georgia Republican to 'find' votes
"This is extraordinary, even for Donald Trump," says former US diplomat J Brooks Spector.Read More
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need
Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.Read More
'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK'
A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley.Read More
Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays
On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC.Read More
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened
Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months.Read More
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant
Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa.Read More
Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant
Two new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in South Africa and in the United Kingdom.Read More
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city
'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey.Read More
Christmas cancelled for 21 million Brits - Covid variant sparks tough new rules
The new Covid lockdown came into effect at midnight in parts of England including London, says UK correspondent Gavin Grey.Read More
Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup
Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit.Read More