Indigenous group supports move to rename bird species carrying word 'Hottentot'





The Hottentot buttonquail will be renamed to the Fynbos buttonquail and the Hottentot teal will become the Blue bill teal.

BirdLife South Africa applied to the International Ornithological Committee for the name changes, which were approved last year.

The First Nations Collective, comprising the majority of Khoi and San leaders in the Cape Peninsula, supports the decision to change the bird names.

The collective's spokesperson, Zenzile Khoisan, says no animal species should be named after a pejorative term.

However, there are some bird watchers who object to the name change.

One disgruntled bird enthusiast has described it as "verbal cleansing" and "political correctness" on an online group.

Such thinking is the legacy of a "paternalistic colonial hangover" mindset, Zenzile Khoisan tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.

There is absolutely no reason why we should still tolerate pejoratives. We need to start drawing a line on this. Zenzile Khoisan, Spokesperson for the First Nations Collective

We are in the 21st Century, there is no need for us to refer to birds, people, or anything by a pejorative. Zenzile Khoisan, Spokesperson for the First Nations Collective

Is largely accepted among many first-nation Khoi-Khoi and San descendants that the term Hottentot is a pejorative. It's an imposed term. Zenzile Khoisan, Spokesperson for the First Nations Collective

Many people would argue, like the term Coloured, it needs to be brought into line with what our current thinking is. Zenzile Khoisan, Spokesperson for the First Nations Collective

We need to become sensitive to the passage of history and time... We need to look at where we are at and look at terminology we are using. Zenzile Khoisan, Spokesperson for the First Nations Collective

