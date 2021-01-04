Indigenous group supports move to rename bird species carrying word 'Hottentot'
The Hottentot buttonquail will be renamed to the Fynbos buttonquail and the Hottentot teal will become the Blue bill teal.
BirdLife South Africa applied to the International Ornithological Committee for the name changes, which were approved last year.
The First Nations Collective, comprising the majority of Khoi and San leaders in the Cape Peninsula, supports the decision to change the bird names.
The collective's spokesperson, Zenzile Khoisan, says no animal species should be named after a pejorative term.
However, there are some bird watchers who object to the name change.
One disgruntled bird enthusiast has described it as "verbal cleansing" and "political correctness" on an online group.
Such thinking is the legacy of a "paternalistic colonial hangover" mindset, Zenzile Khoisan tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.
There is absolutely no reason why we should still tolerate pejoratives. We need to start drawing a line on this.Zenzile Khoisan, Spokesperson for the First Nations Collective
We are in the 21st Century, there is no need for us to refer to birds, people, or anything by a pejorative.Zenzile Khoisan, Spokesperson for the First Nations Collective
Is largely accepted among many first-nation Khoi-Khoi and San descendants that the term Hottentot is a pejorative. It's an imposed term.Zenzile Khoisan, Spokesperson for the First Nations Collective
Many people would argue, like the term Coloured, it needs to be brought into line with what our current thinking is.Zenzile Khoisan, Spokesperson for the First Nations Collective
We need to become sensitive to the passage of history and time... We need to look at where we are at and look at terminology we are using.Zenzile Khoisan, Spokesperson for the First Nations Collective
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
eNCA warns about fake Facebook account peddling bogus 'Level 5' story
News broadcaster eNCA has distanced itself from an imposter Facebook account claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa will be announcing more restrictions tonight.Read More
John Maytham's travels: Paradise in a Time of Covid
CapeTalk presenter John Maytham describes his time spent with lions, hyenas, leopards, and more of Southern Africa's wildlife.Read More
It's confirmed. Fuel prices are going up this Wednesday - and here's by how much
South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed.Read More
Family of missing Matthew Ohlsson still searching for answers almost 24 years on
A Mitchells Plain family is still holding onto hope that their son, who disappeared in 1997, will one day be found.Read More
SA Covid-19 vaccine Feb rollout 'an optimistic expectation' - MAC's Prof Schoub
Chair of Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Prof Barry Schoub says February rollout start date is still unclear.Read More
Holiday road traffic home lower than usual, provincial road deaths halved
W Cape Dept of Transport communications head Jandre Bakker estimates 25% lower volumes on already lower projections.Read More
Covid-19 peak: Worst of rapid increases already over in the WC, says Dr. Cloete
The worst of the accelerated Covid-19 cases has already passed in the Western Cape as the province enters the second wave peak.Read More
'Goverment has known for months there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines'
"The government should have tried everything in its power to get early access to vaccines," says Dr Linda-Gail Bekker.Read More
Cops vigorously enforce park closures – here’s which ones are actually open
Confusion still reigns, but it's important to get clarity because the police are taking this one seriously it seems.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine bilateral negotiations began in September 2020 - Health Dept
Health Dept Deputy Director-General, Dr Anban Pillay says the vaccine rollout will piggyback on SA's existing vaccine structure.Read More