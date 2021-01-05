Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
NPO Relate Bracelets raising money for charities and creating jobs for people in low income communities.
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lauren Gillis
Today at 14:20
The Kiffness remix goes viral
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Scott (The Kiffness) - The guy behind the at The Kiffness
Today at 14:40
The Little Optimist Greg Bertish' Toy Collection
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Greg Bertish
Today at 14:50
Music with Saalim Ismail
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Saalim Ismail
Today at 15:10
NICD's Harry Moultrie on the latest Covid-19 trends
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Harry Moultrie - Clinical epidemiologist at NICD
Today at 15:20
Council for Medical Schemes and Business4SA talk about their respective contributions to vaccine procurement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sipho Kabane - Chief executive and registrar at Council for Medical Schemes
Martin Kingston - Vice President at Business Unity SA
Today at 15:40
Labour lawyer comment on SAA pilot lockout being 'indefinite'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hugo Pienaar - Director of the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 15:50
Alleged Durban drug kingpin Teddy Mafia killed,
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Orrin Singh - Times Live Reporter
Today at 16:05
The latest on Julian Assange
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:20
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 16:55
News24: Sitole stamps his authority as Crime Intelligence purge heats up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Wicks - News24 at Kzn
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde on Covid-19 stats, Vaccines and Booze
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Business Report with Ray White
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Why culture, not race, determines tastes in music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Winfried Ludemann - Professor of Musicology, Stellenbosch University
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeremy Sampson - Director at Brand Finance Africa
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School- Risk & Investment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Daughter of alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia says he was a 'good, loving man' Yaganathan 'Teddy Mafia' Pillay was gunned down outside his home in Durban on Monday, chaotic scenes followed the shooting. 5 January 2021 1:51 PM
New Covid-19 facility at Lentegeur hospital up and running Western Cape health officials have created a 200-bed facility at Lentegeur hospital which has been dubbed the Mitchells Plain Hosp... 5 January 2021 1:40 PM
'Covid-19 response: Don't work on your own' Thuli Madonsela tells govt 'Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting,' she says. 5 January 2021 1:20 PM
View all Local
Govt 'dropped the ball' in securing Covid-19 vaccines - Prof van den Heever Wits School of Governance's Prof van den Heever says govt didn't put its hand up, relying on Covax facility's uncertain timeline. 5 January 2021 11:37 AM
'Branded bottles filled with pure alcohol adjusted down sold as genuine product' SA Liquor Brand Owners Association Sibani Mngadi, says industrial-scale production of illegal alcohol is gravely concerning. 5 January 2021 10:52 AM
Matric exam paper marking is underway, results to be released in February Training of markers took place on Sunday and Monday and the main marking period begins on Tuesday until 21 January, says WCED. 5 January 2021 9:12 AM
View all Politics
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
Various factors behind Eastern Cape coffin shortage, but it can be fixed - Fira The Funeral Industry Reformed Association (Fira) says the challenges facing small funeral parlours in the Eastern Cape have highli... 5 January 2021 11:00 AM
Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union. 5 January 2021 9:17 AM
View all Business
[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage "Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking, 'Daddy, what is this?' What will I answer?” 5 January 2021 10:47 AM
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist… You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision. 4 January 2021 2:31 PM
John Maytham's travels: Paradise in a Time of Covid CapeTalk presenter John Maytham describes his time spent with lions, hyenas, leopards, and more of Southern Africa's wildlife. 4 January 2021 2:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
View all Entertainment
[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage "Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking, 'Daddy, what is this?' What will I answer?” 5 January 2021 10:47 AM
My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday Wearing a shirt that said, "Flat Mars Society", Thunberg trolled her detractors, saying, "I’m free at last!" 4 January 2021 3:15 PM
Donald Trump 'begs, demands, threatens' Georgia Republican to 'find' votes "This is extraordinary, even for Donald Trump," says former US diplomat J Brooks Spector. 4 January 2021 1:03 PM
View all World
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union. 5 January 2021 9:17 AM
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist… You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision. 4 January 2021 2:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Business

Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union

5 January 2021 9:17 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Nehawu
Healthcare
Healthcare workers
Khaya Xaba
Refilwe Moloto
National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
COVID-19 vaccine
Covax
Covid-19 vaccine rollout

The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union.

The race is on to obtain safe and effective vaccines for South Africa – but the government has waited too long to get out of the starting blocks, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu).

Healthcare workers at Groote Schuur, trying to stay positive, do the "Jerusalema" dance challenge. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

The union says the government’s plan is unclear with little details on timelines, training or where immunisations might happen.

In the meantime, our healthcare workers are hanging on, literally, for dear life.

The vaccination of healthcare workers, especially, is an urgent priority, said Dr Linda-Gail Bekker (Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation) on Monday.

RELATED: Government has known for months there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines - Dr Linda-Gail Bekker

“We should’ve tried everything at our disposal to get early access to vaccines,” said Bekker.

“We’ve known for months that there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines across the world."

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Khaya Xaba, national spokesperson for Nehawu.

The Minister didn’t say anything tangible… created more confusion… The government needs to work extra hard to… give confidence, especially to frontline workers dealing with the second wave of Covid-19.

Khaya Xaba, national spokesperson - National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union

We thought we could get definite dates when the vaccine would be delivered… and a logistical plan… the focus on essential people… training…

Khaya Xaba, national spokesperson - National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union

The government is not ready. They’re not on top of the situation. They’ve been sleeping on the job. If they were awake, they would’ve started negotiations with vaccine manufacturers as early as mid-2020. Then we would’ve been among the countries who have received the vaccines.

Khaya Xaba, national spokesperson - National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union

There are countries with the same socio-economics – many countries in South America – have already received their first allocation of vaccines. The government is, once again, letting us down. It’s not doing enough to ensure we decisively defeat the coronavirus.

Khaya Xaba, national spokesperson - National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union

We have to hold the government accountable… to ensure we save as many lives as possible… We need a plan in place to show that we care about our people…

Khaya Xaba, national spokesperson - National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


5 January 2021 9:17 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Nehawu
Healthcare
Healthcare workers
Khaya Xaba
Refilwe Moloto
National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
COVID-19 vaccine
Covax
Covid-19 vaccine rollout

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

pounds queen elizabeth england britain british surgical face mask covid-19 123rf

England locks down hard as Covid-19 wreaks havoc with its healthcare system

5 January 2021 2:03 PM

Only essential businesses such as supermarkets, pharmacies and banks remain open while schools remain shut.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor vaccine elderly woman senior covid-19 vaccine vaccinate 123rf

'Government has known for months there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines'

4 January 2021 11:25 AM

"The government should have tried everything in its power to get early access to vaccines," says Dr Linda-Gail Bekker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outdoor yoga park teenager surgica face mask outdoors 123rf

Cops vigorously enforce park closures – here’s which ones are actually open

4 January 2021 9:19 AM

Confusion still reigns, but it's important to get clarity because the police are taking this one seriously it seems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor vaccine elderly woman senior covid-19 vaccine vaccinate 123rf

It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant)

31 December 2020 1:55 PM

CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Senior old woman with daughter surgical face masks at home 123rf

You may not visit friends or family right now – legal opinion

31 December 2020 8:57 AM

Under level-3 you may only leave your house for certain reasons - they do not include social visits, says Prof Cathy Powell (UCT).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Orange prison overalls 123rf

'Convicted prisoners must be prioritised for vaccination. Some must be released'

30 December 2020 1:05 PM

Prisoners must get their vaccines before most of the rest of us and releasing some of them must be considered, says Clare Ballard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK Britain flag British covid-19 test 123rf

'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK'

30 December 2020 11:31 AM

A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toddler child vaccination pediatrician doctor vaccine Covid-19 vaccinate 123rf

'Remaining unvaccinated against Covid-19 carries heavy ethical implications'

30 December 2020 9:16 AM

Professor Anton van Niekerk (Centre for Applied Ethics at SU) on the moral implications of choosing to remain unvaccinated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

restaurant-interior-table-fine-dining-wine-glass-cutlery-booking-food-meal-123rf

Government acted too late and now we're suffering says restaurant industry

29 December 2020 10:11 AM

The Restaurant Association's Wendy Alberts gives her reaction to the Level 3 lockdown regulations announced on Monday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK Britain flag British covid-19 test 123rf

Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays

28 December 2020 3:16 PM

On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union

Local Opinion Business

[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage

World Lifestyle

More than 30 000 dead from Covid-19 in SA: Latest figures

Local

Daughter of alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia says he was a 'good, loving man'

Local

EWN Highlights

Sisulu wants Taiwan informal settlement to be declared disaster area

5 January 2021 1:42 PM

Gulf leaders, Kushner, converge on Saudi Arabia for crisis talks

5 January 2021 12:53 PM

WHO experts to wade into tricky territory in hunt for virus' origins

5 January 2021 11:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA