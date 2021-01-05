Various factors behind Eastern Cape coffin shortage, but it can be fixed - Fira
Some independent funeral homes in the Eastern Cape are experiencing a shortage of coffins and battling to keep up with demand due to the rise in Covid-19 deaths.
Fira chairperson Johan Rossouw says many coffin manufacturing factories closed their plants over the festive season, contributing to the shortage of caskets.
He explains that most small funerals parlours do not carry bulk stock of coffins and therefore many of them struggled over the December period.
Because of financial limitations, some parlours only order coffins as each claim arises.
In addition, Rossouw claims that coffin-makers have also experienced some challenges with wood suppliers.
However, with the return of suppliers in the new year, the situation is expected to improve.
According to Rossouw, the sector has also been in consultation with Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to raise their grievances.
He says small and emerging funeral undertakers need support from the government to better serve the public during the pandemic and beyond.
The association which he chairs represents 30,000 small funeral homes and 80,000 staffers.
The funeral industry has been calling for regulation for several years and undertakers nationwide embarked on a strike in September 2020.
The tendency within the funeral industry is that, if someone passes away, they order it [coffins] as per death. These people don't have the capital to keep 100 coffins at stock.Johan Rossouw, Chairperson - Funeral Industry Reformed Association
I think that the value chain, in particular the manufacturing sector, is also challenged with the supply of wood.Johan Rossouw, Chairperson - Funeral Industry Reformed Association
Yes, there are challenges, in terms of the provision of coffins, but I think we need to be very careful not to go into a media frenzy about this.Johan Rossouw, Chairperson - Funeral Industry Reformed Association
The problem that we foresee in terms of the shortage of coffins is the time of the year... The factories closed more or less in the middle of December and your smaller emerging funeral parlours is not in a privileged position... There is no subsidy or support for the funeral industry.Johan Rossouw, Chairperson - Funeral Industry Reformed Association
Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast:
More from Local
Ramaphosa to meet with National Coronavirus Command Council on Wednesday
President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold a meeting with the National Coronvirus Command Council (NCCC) on Wednesday morning as the Covid-19 death toll climbs.Read More
Daughter of alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia says he was a 'good, loving man'
Yaganathan 'Teddy Mafia' Pillay was gunned down outside his home in Durban on Monday, chaotic scenes followed the shooting.Read More
New Covid-19 facility at Lentegeur hospital up and running
Western Cape health officials have created a 200-bed facility at Lentegeur hospital which has been dubbed the Mitchells Plain Hospital of Hope.Read More
'Covid-19 response: Don't work on your own' Thuli Madonsela tells govt
'Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting,' she says.Read More
More than 30 000 dead from Covid-19 in SA: Latest figures
On Monday Dr Keith Cloete said the Western Cape was expected to hit the peak of the Covid-19 second wave in the next few days.Read More
Displaced Masi residents stuck in limbo while City of CT waits for relief funds
The City of Cape Town says it still hasn't received funds from national government to assist Masiphumelele residents who lost their homes in a fire.Read More
Govt 'dropped the ball' in securing Covid-19 vaccines - Prof van den Heever
Wits School of Governance's Prof van den Heever says govt didn't put its hand up, relying on Covax facility's uncertain timeline.Read More
Could SA force biotech giants to hand over vaccine research?
A mechanism known as a 'compulsory license' is one way of circumventing the patent currently protecting Covid-19 vaccines.Read More
'Branded bottles filled with pure alcohol adjusted down sold as genuine product'
SA Liquor Brand Owners Association Sibani Mngadi, says industrial-scale production of illegal alcohol is gravely concerning.Read More
Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union
The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union.Read More
More from Business
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10'
"Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!"Read More
'Branded bottles filled with pure alcohol adjusted down sold as genuine product'
SA Liquor Brand Owners Association Sibani Mngadi, says industrial-scale production of illegal alcohol is gravely concerning.Read More
Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union
The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union.Read More
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist…
You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision.Read More
Hyundai Atos is the best 'cheap' new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert
The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.Read More
Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) says the ban on alcohol sales will cost the industry jobs and increase illicit sales.Read More
Eskom announces more load shedding
The utility will implement Stage 2 rolling blackouts at 10:00 pm on Wednesday night up until 5:00 am on Thursday.Read More
Renting and letting property – how to determine what's fair to charge or pay
"There’s a huge supply of properties for rent," says Tamira Gumzburg on determining what a market-related rental is right now.Read More
Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world
"We’re all between 40 and 60 years old. We’re not backpacking. The glamour of travel is exhilarating!" says author Kate Emmerson.Read More
Brace for substantial fuel price increases going into 2021, says AA
The Automobile Association (AA) predicts that fuel prices are set for hefty rises at the end of December 2020.Read More