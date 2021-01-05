Various factors behind Eastern Cape coffin shortage, but it can be fixed - Fira

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Today at 14:07
NPO Relate Bracelets raising money for charities and creating jobs for people in low income communities.
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lauren Gillis
Today at 14:20
The Kiffness remix goes viral
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Scott (The Kiffness) - The guy behind the at The Kiffness
Today at 14:40
The Little Optimist Greg Bertish' Toy Collection
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Greg Bertish
Today at 14:50
Music with Saalim Ismail
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Saalim Ismail
Today at 15:10
NICD's Harry Moultrie on the latest Covid-19 trends
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Harry Moultrie - Clinical epidemiologist at NICD
Today at 15:20
Council for Medical Schemes and Business4SA talk about their respective contributions to vaccine procurement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sipho Kabane - Chief executive and registrar at Council for Medical Schemes
Martin Kingston - Vice President at Business Unity SA
Today at 15:40
Labour lawyer comment on SAA pilot lockout being 'indefinite'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hugo Pienaar - Director of the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 15:50
Alleged Durban drug kingpin Teddy Mafia killed,
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Orrin Singh - Times Live Reporter
Today at 16:05
The latest on Julian Assange
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:20
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 16:55
News24: Sitole stamps his authority as Crime Intelligence purge heats up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Wicks - News24 at Kzn
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde on Covid-19 stats, Vaccines and Booze
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Business Report with Ray White
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Why culture, not race, determines tastes in music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Winfried Ludemann - Professor of Musicology, Stellenbosch University
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeremy Sampson - Director at Brand Finance Africa
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School- Risk & Investment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Daughter of alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia says he was a 'good, loving man' Yaganathan 'Teddy Mafia' Pillay was gunned down outside his home in Durban on Monday, chaotic scenes followed the shooting. 5 January 2021 1:51 PM
New Covid-19 facility at Lentegeur hospital up and running Western Cape health officials have created a 200-bed facility at Lentegeur hospital which has been dubbed the Mitchells Plain Hosp... 5 January 2021 1:40 PM
'Covid-19 response: Don't work on your own' Thuli Madonsela tells govt 'Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting,' she says. 5 January 2021 1:20 PM
View all Local
Govt 'dropped the ball' in securing Covid-19 vaccines - Prof van den Heever Wits School of Governance's Prof van den Heever says govt didn't put its hand up, relying on Covax facility's uncertain timeline. 5 January 2021 11:37 AM
'Branded bottles filled with pure alcohol adjusted down sold as genuine product' SA Liquor Brand Owners Association Sibani Mngadi, says industrial-scale production of illegal alcohol is gravely concerning. 5 January 2021 10:52 AM
Matric exam paper marking is underway, results to be released in February Training of markers took place on Sunday and Monday and the main marking period begins on Tuesday until 21 January, says WCED. 5 January 2021 9:12 AM
View all Politics
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
Various factors behind Eastern Cape coffin shortage, but it can be fixed - Fira The Funeral Industry Reformed Association (Fira) says the challenges facing small funeral parlours in the Eastern Cape have highli... 5 January 2021 11:00 AM
Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union. 5 January 2021 9:17 AM
View all Business
[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage "Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking, 'Daddy, what is this?' What will I answer?” 5 January 2021 10:47 AM
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist… You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision. 4 January 2021 2:31 PM
John Maytham's travels: Paradise in a Time of Covid CapeTalk presenter John Maytham describes his time spent with lions, hyenas, leopards, and more of Southern Africa's wildlife. 4 January 2021 2:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
View all Entertainment
[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage "Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking, 'Daddy, what is this?' What will I answer?” 5 January 2021 10:47 AM
My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday Wearing a shirt that said, "Flat Mars Society", Thunberg trolled her detractors, saying, "I’m free at last!" 4 January 2021 3:15 PM
Donald Trump 'begs, demands, threatens' Georgia Republican to 'find' votes "This is extraordinary, even for Donald Trump," says former US diplomat J Brooks Spector. 4 January 2021 1:03 PM
View all World
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union. 5 January 2021 9:17 AM
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist… You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision. 4 January 2021 2:31 PM
View all Opinion
Various factors behind Eastern Cape coffin shortage, but it can be fixed - Fira

5 January 2021 11:00 AM
by Qama Qukula
Eastern Cape
Funeral industry
Covid-19 deaths
funeral sector
coffin shortage
coffin supply

The Funeral Industry Reformed Association (Fira) says the challenges facing small funeral parlours in the Eastern Cape have highlighted the need for government intervention.

Some independent funeral homes in the Eastern Cape are experiencing a shortage of coffins and battling to keep up with demand due to the rise in Covid-19 deaths.

Fira chairperson Johan Rossouw says many coffin manufacturing factories closed their plants over the festive season, contributing to the shortage of caskets.

He explains that most small funerals parlours do not carry bulk stock of coffins and therefore many of them struggled over the December period.

Because of financial limitations, some parlours only order coffins as each claim arises.

In addition, Rossouw claims that coffin-makers have also experienced some challenges with wood suppliers.

However, with the return of suppliers in the new year, the situation is expected to improve.

According to Rossouw, the sector has also been in consultation with Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to raise their grievances.

He says small and emerging funeral undertakers need support from the government to better serve the public during the pandemic and beyond.

The association which he chairs represents 30,000 small funeral homes and 80,000 staffers.

The funeral industry has been calling for regulation for several years and undertakers nationwide embarked on a strike in September 2020.

The tendency within the funeral industry is that, if someone passes away, they order it [coffins] as per death. These people don't have the capital to keep 100 coffins at stock.

Johan Rossouw, Chairperson - Funeral Industry Reformed Association

I think that the value chain, in particular the manufacturing sector, is also challenged with the supply of wood.

Johan Rossouw, Chairperson - Funeral Industry Reformed Association

Yes, there are challenges, in terms of the provision of coffins, but I think we need to be very careful not to go into a media frenzy about this.

Johan Rossouw, Chairperson - Funeral Industry Reformed Association

The problem that we foresee in terms of the shortage of coffins is the time of the year... The factories closed more or less in the middle of December and your smaller emerging funeral parlours is not in a privileged position... There is no subsidy or support for the funeral industry.

Johan Rossouw, Chairperson - Funeral Industry Reformed Association

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast:


5 January 2021 11:00 AM
by Qama Qukula
Eastern Cape
Funeral industry
Covid-19 deaths
funeral sector
coffin shortage
coffin supply

More from Local

president-cyril-ramaphosajpg

Ramaphosa to meet with National Coronavirus Command Council on Wednesday

5 January 2021 2:04 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold a meeting with the National Coronvirus Command Council (NCCC) on Wednesday morning as the Covid-19 death toll climbs.

Read More arrow_forward

crime-scene-police-tape-pexels-free-to-usejpeg

Daughter of alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia says he was a 'good, loving man'

5 January 2021 1:51 PM

Yaganathan 'Teddy Mafia' Pillay was gunned down outside his home in Durban on Monday, chaotic scenes followed the shooting.

Read More arrow_forward

201223-mp-hospital-edjpg

New Covid-19 facility at Lentegeur hospital up and running

5 January 2021 1:40 PM

Western Cape health officials have created a 200-bed facility at Lentegeur hospital which has been dubbed the Mitchells Plain Hospital of Hope.

Read More arrow_forward

Prof Thuli Madonsela

'Covid-19 response: Don't work on your own' Thuli Madonsela tells govt

5 January 2021 1:20 PM

'Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting,' she says.

Read More arrow_forward

funeral-parlour-burial-coffin-undertaker-death-123rf

More than 30 000 dead from Covid-19 in SA: Latest figures

5 January 2021 12:51 PM

On Monday Dr Keith Cloete said the Western Cape was expected to hit the peak of the Covid-19 second wave in the next few days.

Read More arrow_forward

201219-masiphumelele-edjpg

Displaced Masi residents stuck in limbo while City of CT waits for relief funds

5 January 2021 12:27 PM

The City of Cape Town says it still hasn't received funds from national government to assist Masiphumelele residents who lost their homes in a fire.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

Govt 'dropped the ball' in securing Covid-19 vaccines - Prof van den Heever

5 January 2021 11:37 AM

Wits School of Governance's Prof van den Heever says govt didn't put its hand up, relying on Covax facility's uncertain timeline.

Read More arrow_forward

oxford-astrazeneca-vaccinejpg

Could SA force biotech giants to hand over vaccine research?

5 January 2021 11:10 AM

A mechanism known as a 'compulsory license' is one way of circumventing the patent currently protecting Covid-19 vaccines.

Read More arrow_forward

liquor-trader-outlet-alcohol-sales-booze-ban-spirits-bottle-bar-tavern-pub-123rf

'Branded bottles filled with pure alcohol adjusted down sold as genuine product'

5 January 2021 10:52 AM

SA Liquor Brand Owners Association Sibani Mngadi, says industrial-scale production of illegal alcohol is gravely concerning.

Read More arrow_forward

200819medsgif

Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union

5 January 2021 9:17 AM

The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Bitcoin 123rfbusiness 123rf

'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10'

5 January 2021 12:55 PM

"Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!"

Read More arrow_forward

liquor-trader-outlet-alcohol-sales-booze-ban-spirits-bottle-bar-tavern-pub-123rf

'Branded bottles filled with pure alcohol adjusted down sold as genuine product'

5 January 2021 10:52 AM

SA Liquor Brand Owners Association Sibani Mngadi, says industrial-scale production of illegal alcohol is gravely concerning.

Read More arrow_forward

200819medsgif

Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union

5 January 2021 9:17 AM

The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union.

Read More arrow_forward

Bitcoin pacman eating US dollar dollars cryptocurrency cryptocurrencies 123rf

Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist…

4 January 2021 2:31 PM

You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision.

Read More arrow_forward

Hyundai 123rf

Hyundai Atos is the best 'cheap' new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert

31 December 2020 9:59 AM

The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Read More arrow_forward

beer-alcohol-brewery-bottle-cap-drinking-booze-warehouse-liquor-industry-123rf

Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council

30 December 2020 12:08 PM

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) says the ban on alcohol sales will cost the industry jobs and increase illicit sales.

Read More arrow_forward

Candle Eskom 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Eskom announces more load shedding

30 December 2020 9:34 AM

The utility will implement Stage 2 rolling blackouts at 10:00 pm on Wednesday night up until 5:00 am on Thursday.

Read More arrow_forward

renting letting property tenant landlor 123rfproperty 123rflifestyle 123rf

Renting and letting property – how to determine what's fair to charge or pay

29 December 2020 12:03 PM

"There’s a huge supply of properties for rent," says Tamira Gumzburg on determining what a market-related rental is right now.

Read More arrow_forward

Businessman working remotely on beach 123rfbusiness 123rf

Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world

29 December 2020 10:18 AM

"We’re all between 40 and 60 years old. We’re not backpacking. The glamour of travel is exhilarating!" says author Kate Emmerson.

Read More arrow_forward

Empty fuel tank gauge petrol diesel 123rfbusiness 123rf

Brace for substantial fuel price increases going into 2021, says AA

29 December 2020 9:56 AM

The Automobile Association (AA) predicts that fuel prices are set for hefty rises at the end of December 2020.

Read More arrow_forward

Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union

Local Opinion Business

[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage

World Lifestyle

More than 30 000 dead from Covid-19 in SA: Latest figures

Local

Daughter of alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia says he was a 'good, loving man'

Local

Sisulu wants Taiwan informal settlement to be declared disaster area

5 January 2021 1:42 PM

Gulf leaders, Kushner, converge on Saudi Arabia for crisis talks

5 January 2021 12:53 PM

WHO experts to wade into tricky territory in hunt for virus' origins

5 January 2021 11:33 AM

