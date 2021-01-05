'Branded bottles filled with pure alcohol adjusted down sold as genuine product'





The recent alcohol ban under Covid-19 regulations has seen a massive drop in alcohol-related trauma cases in hospital emergency rooms. Government took the step to help ease the burden on hospitals as the Covid-19 infections spiked in a second wave

But the booze ban always leads to illicit trade and even production.

Refilwe Moloto talks to Sibani Mngadi, chair of the South African Liquor Brand Owners Association about their concerns.

When government says stop we stop immediately. Sibani Mngadi, Chair - South African Liquor Brand Owners Association

The bigger concern, he says, is the illicit alcohol trade as illegal activities kick in.

You will find typically a branded legitimate product, say a vodka you would have bought at R140, is selling at R400 or R500. That kicks in immediately and it is an area we really get worried about because those people don't pay any VAT or other taxes normally owed to the State. Sibani Mngadi, Chair - South African Liquor Brand Owners Association

The other key concern is the production of illegal alcohol, he notes.

The other concerning side is the industrial-scale production of illegal alcohol. What happens there is people take used branded bottles and they refill them with pure alcohol adjusted down, which they source at about 96% [on alcohol dilution calculator] Sibani Mngadi, Chair - South African Liquor Brand Owners Association

Pure alcohol is legitimately sold for production purposes, he notes, and it needs to be adjusted down to 43% or 37% level. But he says, when pure alcohol is adjusted in an informal setting poses a danger for the general public.

They rework that and refill it and send it out to the general public as a genuine product, particularly on the spirit side. Sibani Mngadi, Chair - South African Liquor Brand Owners Association

We had a member report to us that they had a break-in on 30 December at their production facility and all that was taken was caps and closures for bottles. Sibani Mngadi, Chair - South African Liquor Brand Owners Association

It is important for the public to look carefully at how bottles are sealed, he says.

Listen to Sibani Mngadi's interview with Refilwe Moloto below: