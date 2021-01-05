Could SA force biotech giants to hand over vaccine research?





On Sunday the Economic Freedom Fighter's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi tweeted that South Africa should buy just one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and reproduce it.

Slamming intellectual property patents he added, 'put lives before profit'!

Currently, all three authorised Covid-19 vaccines are protected by a medical patent, however last year South Africa and India called on the World Trade Organization (WTO) to suspend such patents to ensure that not only the wealthiest countries would be able to access the vaccines.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Health Justice Initiative's Fatima Hassan about vaccines, patents, and coronavirus.

We must buy exactly one vaccine; copy it and reproduce it in bulk for ourselves in South Africa. Medical patents during such a deadly pandemic are completely wrong, inhuman & must be rejected by all of humanity!



Hassan says back in March, when the virus was first detected in South Africa, the HJI warned that there would essentially be a repeat of what was seen during the HIV/Aids crisis:

Where patent protection and monopolies and exclusivity would potentially mean that within months we would have the inability to access vast supplies of vaccines if one were to come to the market. Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative (HJI)

When a drug company holds a patent on a particular product and enjoys a market exclusivity, it basically precludes anybody else from sharing in the know-how of how to make that vaccine. Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative (HJI)

Companies in the global South have the ability to produce the vaccines but are being prevented from doing so because of the patents adds Hassan.

If you restrict the ability of [developing nations] it means we have to wait longer and that's precisely what's happening in South Africa. Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative (HJI)

But Hassan says certain amendments to South African's patent laws which are currently waiting to be passed by Parliament would make it easier for the government to by-pass certain intellectual property law restrictions.

It would allow [South Africa] in a medical emergency such as this, where companies can't meet demand, to use a mechanism called a compulsory license. Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative (HJI)

It means a patent can be used without authorization in cases of national emergency and would allow government to make generic versions of vaccines without the consent of the patent owner.