[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage
A bright red, 33-metre (about 10 storeys) vagina sculpture is sparking conservative outrage in Brazil.
The artwork by Juliana Notari - entitled “Diva” – is handmade from resin and concrete.
Click here to view pictures of Diva.
Notari installed her sculpture at the Usina de Arte art park in Pernambuco, one of the most artistically vibrant places in Brazil.
Notari posted about her sculpture and, in a flash, a culture war erupted.
“Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking, ‘Daddy, what is this?’ What will I answer?” wrote one commentator on Notari’s Facebook post in which she revealed Diva.
“You can teach your daughters not to be ashamed of their own genitals,” was one reply.
Em meio a tantas rochas no meio do caminho desse ano distópico, finalmente termino o ano com a obra Diva pronta!! Foi um...Posted by Juliana Notari on Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Jeremy van Wyk interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from the web.
RELATED: My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday (by Barbara Friedman)
It took 20 men 11 months to build… It’s about the planet. It’s saying the feminine must be considered… A lot of people are very unhappy about it… not understanding what she has to say. They think it’s about genitalia…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 3:38].
