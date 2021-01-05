Govt 'dropped the ball' in securing Covid-19 vaccines - Prof van den Heever





There has been much criticism about the timeframe of Covid-19 vaccines for South Africa, with many experts saying the government has dragged its heels on securing signed contracts with producers globally.

The Health Department's Dr Anban Pillay however stated on Monday that the government has been negotiating since September, but Wits professor, Alex van den Heever says these negotiations were not done in time.

For us to be seeing delivery in February is technically now quite difficult given that government hasn't been negotiating bilateral arrangements timeously. So, we have dropped the ball in that respect. But the question really is how quickly can the government pick it up again. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

The only risk is that there are a lot of countries vying for available vaccines and the question is do we get pushed to the back of the queue or get in the door. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

There is huge pressure for government to get their ducks in a row and if they can't there will be huge consequences for government. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

What are the chances of getting vaccines by February?

The chances are low but it is not zero. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

He says he has been in contact with vaccine manufacturers.

I think they will try and help South Africa as far as possible. So the problem really has been that South Africa has not put its hand up...it wasn't engaging on the bilateral arrangements. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

He says they were relying on the Covax arrangement which was only going to deliver 'at some uncertain time' during 2021.

It is really not on, because even if we weren't vaccinating the entire population, we are now having our frontline health workers dying. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

He says the arguments made about not being able to put down the financial deposits needed to secure vaccines are nonsense.

The false economy of saying oh no we are trying to save money by not doing this is just absolute nonsense. South Africa has blown huge amounts of money over this pandemic and in many cases recklessly. Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

If we had to look at the total cost of a vaccine programme to herd immunity, it will probably cost us around 7 to 8 billion rand. including supply chain costs. This compared to what we have spent and lost to date.

Listen to Prof van den Heever below: