Govt 'dropped the ball' in securing Covid-19 vaccines - Prof van den Heever

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:07
NPO Relate Bracelets raising money for charities and creating jobs for people in low income communities.
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lauren Gillis
Today at 14:20
The Kiffness remix goes viral
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David Scott (The Kiffness) - The guy behind the at The Kiffness
Today at 14:40
The Little Optimist Greg Bertish' Toy Collection
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Greg Bertish
Today at 14:50
Music with Saalim Ismail
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Saalim Ismail
Today at 15:10
NICD's Harry Moultrie on the latest Covid-19 trends
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Harry Moultrie - Clinical epidemiologist at NICD
Today at 15:20
Council for Medical Schemes and Business4SA talk about their respective contributions to vaccine procurement
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sipho Kabane - Chief executive and registrar at Council for Medical Schemes
Martin Kingston - Vice President at Business Unity SA
Today at 15:40
Labour lawyer comment on SAA pilot lockout being 'indefinite'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hugo Pienaar - Director of the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 15:50
Alleged Durban drug kingpin Teddy Mafia killed,
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Orrin Singh - Times Live Reporter
Today at 16:05
The latest on Julian Assange
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:20
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2nd Test 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Today at 16:55
News24: Sitole stamps his authority as Crime Intelligence purge heats up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Wicks - News24 at Kzn
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde on Covid-19 stats, Vaccines and Booze
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Business Report with Ray White
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Why culture, not race, determines tastes in music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Winfried Ludemann - Professor of Musicology, Stellenbosch University
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeremy Sampson - Director at Brand Finance Africa
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School- Risk & Investment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Daughter of alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia says he was a 'good, loving man' Yaganathan 'Teddy Mafia' Pillay was gunned down outside his home in Durban on Monday, chaotic scenes followed the shooting. 5 January 2021 1:51 PM
New Covid-19 facility at Lentegeur hospital up and running Western Cape health officials have created a 200-bed facility at Lentegeur hospital which has been dubbed the Mitchells Plain Hosp... 5 January 2021 1:40 PM
'Covid-19 response: Don't work on your own' Thuli Madonsela tells govt 'Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting,' she says. 5 January 2021 1:20 PM
View all Local
Govt 'dropped the ball' in securing Covid-19 vaccines - Prof van den Heever Wits School of Governance's Prof van den Heever says govt didn't put its hand up, relying on Covax facility's uncertain timeline. 5 January 2021 11:37 AM
'Branded bottles filled with pure alcohol adjusted down sold as genuine product' SA Liquor Brand Owners Association Sibani Mngadi, says industrial-scale production of illegal alcohol is gravely concerning. 5 January 2021 10:52 AM
Matric exam paper marking is underway, results to be released in February Training of markers took place on Sunday and Monday and the main marking period begins on Tuesday until 21 January, says WCED. 5 January 2021 9:12 AM
View all Politics
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
Various factors behind Eastern Cape coffin shortage, but it can be fixed - Fira The Funeral Industry Reformed Association (Fira) says the challenges facing small funeral parlours in the Eastern Cape have highli... 5 January 2021 11:00 AM
Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union. 5 January 2021 9:17 AM
View all Business
[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage "Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking, 'Daddy, what is this?' What will I answer?” 5 January 2021 10:47 AM
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist… You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision. 4 January 2021 2:31 PM
John Maytham's travels: Paradise in a Time of Covid CapeTalk presenter John Maytham describes his time spent with lions, hyenas, leopards, and more of Southern Africa's wildlife. 4 January 2021 2:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
View all Entertainment
[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage "Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking, 'Daddy, what is this?' What will I answer?” 5 January 2021 10:47 AM
My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday Wearing a shirt that said, "Flat Mars Society", Thunberg trolled her detractors, saying, "I’m free at last!" 4 January 2021 3:15 PM
Donald Trump 'begs, demands, threatens' Georgia Republican to 'find' votes "This is extraordinary, even for Donald Trump," says former US diplomat J Brooks Spector. 4 January 2021 1:03 PM
View all World
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union. 5 January 2021 9:17 AM
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist… You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision. 4 January 2021 2:31 PM
View all Opinion
Govt 'dropped the ball' in securing Covid-19 vaccines - Prof van den Heever

5 January 2021 11:37 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine

Wits School of Governance's Prof van den Heever says govt didn't put its hand up, relying on Covax facility's uncertain timeline.

There has been much criticism about the timeframe of Covid-19 vaccines for South Africa, with many experts saying the government has dragged its heels on securing signed contracts with producers globally.

RELATED: 'Government has known for months there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines'

RELATED: Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union

The Health Department's Dr Anban Pillay however stated on Monday that the government has been negotiating since September, but Wits professor, Alex van den Heever says these negotiations were not done in time.

For us to be seeing delivery in February is technically now quite difficult given that government hasn't been negotiating bilateral arrangements timeously. So, we have dropped the ball in that respect. But the question really is how quickly can the government pick it up again.

Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

RELATED: Covid-19 vaccine bilateral negotiations began in September 2020 - Health Dept

RELATED: SA Covid-19 vaccine Feb rollout 'an optimistic expectation' - MAC's Prof Schoub

The only risk is that there are a lot of countries vying for available vaccines and the question is do we get pushed to the back of the queue or get in the door.

Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

There is huge pressure for government to get their ducks in a row and if they can't there will be huge consequences for government.

Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

What are the chances of getting vaccines by February?

The chances are low but it is not zero.

Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

He says he has been in contact with vaccine manufacturers.

I think they will try and help South Africa as far as possible. So the problem really has been that South Africa has not put its hand up...it wasn't engaging on the bilateral arrangements.

Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

He says they were relying on the Covax arrangement which was only going to deliver 'at some uncertain time' during 2021.

It is really not on, because even if we weren't vaccinating the entire population, we are now having our frontline health workers dying.

Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

He says the arguments made about not being able to put down the financial deposits needed to secure vaccines are nonsense.

The false economy of saying oh no we are trying to save money by not doing this is just absolute nonsense. South Africa has blown huge amounts of money over this pandemic and in many cases recklessly.

Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance

If we had to look at the total cost of a vaccine programme to herd immunity, it will probably cost us around 7 to 8 billion rand. including supply chain costs. This compared to what we have spent and lost to date.

Listen to Prof van den Heever below:


5 January 2021 11:37 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine

president-cyril-ramaphosajpg

Ramaphosa to meet with National Coronavirus Command Council on Wednesday

5 January 2021 2:04 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold a meeting with the National Coronvirus Command Council (NCCC) on Wednesday morning as the Covid-19 death toll climbs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

crime-scene-police-tape-pexels-free-to-usejpeg

Daughter of alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia says he was a 'good, loving man'

5 January 2021 1:51 PM

Yaganathan 'Teddy Mafia' Pillay was gunned down outside his home in Durban on Monday, chaotic scenes followed the shooting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201223-mp-hospital-edjpg

New Covid-19 facility at Lentegeur hospital up and running

5 January 2021 1:40 PM

Western Cape health officials have created a 200-bed facility at Lentegeur hospital which has been dubbed the Mitchells Plain Hospital of Hope.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prof Thuli Madonsela

'Covid-19 response: Don't work on your own' Thuli Madonsela tells govt

5 January 2021 1:20 PM

'Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting,' she says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

funeral-parlour-burial-coffin-undertaker-death-123rf

More than 30 000 dead from Covid-19 in SA: Latest figures

5 January 2021 12:51 PM

On Monday Dr Keith Cloete said the Western Cape was expected to hit the peak of the Covid-19 second wave in the next few days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201219-masiphumelele-edjpg

Displaced Masi residents stuck in limbo while City of CT waits for relief funds

5 January 2021 12:27 PM

The City of Cape Town says it still hasn't received funds from national government to assist Masiphumelele residents who lost their homes in a fire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

oxford-astrazeneca-vaccinejpg

Could SA force biotech giants to hand over vaccine research?

5 January 2021 11:10 AM

A mechanism known as a 'compulsory license' is one way of circumventing the patent currently protecting Covid-19 vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funeral home parlour undertaker coffin deaths mourning burial corpse 123rf

Various factors behind Eastern Cape coffin shortage, but it can be fixed - Fira

5 January 2021 11:00 AM

The Funeral Industry Reformed Association (Fira) says the challenges facing small funeral parlours in the Eastern Cape have highlighted the need for government intervention.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-trader-outlet-alcohol-sales-booze-ban-spirits-bottle-bar-tavern-pub-123rf

'Branded bottles filled with pure alcohol adjusted down sold as genuine product'

5 January 2021 10:52 AM

SA Liquor Brand Owners Association Sibani Mngadi, says industrial-scale production of illegal alcohol is gravely concerning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200819medsgif

Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union

5 January 2021 9:17 AM

The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prof Thuli Madonsela

'Covid-19 response: Don't work on your own' Thuli Madonsela tells govt

5 January 2021 1:20 PM

'Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting,' she says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-trader-outlet-alcohol-sales-booze-ban-spirits-bottle-bar-tavern-pub-123rf

'Branded bottles filled with pure alcohol adjusted down sold as genuine product'

5 January 2021 10:52 AM

SA Liquor Brand Owners Association Sibani Mngadi, says industrial-scale production of illegal alcohol is gravely concerning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exam papers

Matric exam paper marking is underway, results to be released in February

5 January 2021 9:12 AM

Training of markers took place on Sunday and Monday and the main marking period begins on Tuesday until 21 January, says WCED.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

SA Covid-19 vaccine Feb rollout 'an optimistic expectation' - MAC's Prof Schoub

4 January 2021 1:35 PM

Chair of Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Prof Barry Schoub says February rollout start date is still unclear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rush hour traffic cars highway 123rftraffic 123rf

Holiday road traffic home lower than usual, provincial road deaths halved

4 January 2021 12:58 PM

W Cape Dept of Transport communications head Jandre Bakker estimates 25% lower volumes on already lower projections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vaccine-trial-study-science-vaccination-medicine-123rf

Covid-19 vaccine bilateral negotiations began in September 2020 - Health Dept

4 January 2021 7:17 AM

Health Dept Deputy Director-General, Dr Anban Pillay says the vaccine rollout will piggyback on SA's existing vaccine structure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2351

Justice Zondo's almighty battle to get Jacob Zuma to testify heads to ConCourt

29 December 2020 1:32 PM

"Witnesses before commissions of inquiry do not have the right to remain silent", says Lawson Naidoo (Casac).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ORTAMBO_0293

Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules

28 December 2020 8:43 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed under a new Level 3 lockdown from midnight until 15 January 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200324-winde-edjpg

Winde calls for more Covid-19 curbs ahead of meeting with Ramaphosa and premiers

28 December 2020 11:00 AM

Premier Alan Winde says he'll be asking for tighter Covid-19 restrictions when he meets with the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) on Monday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Crime Intel battle heading to court 'could bring operations to a complete halt'

24 December 2020 9:22 AM

News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks says the latest twist in the Crime Intelligence unit saga could create leadership gap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union

Local Opinion Business

[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage

World Lifestyle

More than 30 000 dead from Covid-19 in SA: Latest figures

Local

Daughter of alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia says he was a 'good, loving man'

Local

Sisulu wants Taiwan informal settlement to be declared disaster area

5 January 2021 1:42 PM

Gulf leaders, Kushner, converge on Saudi Arabia for crisis talks

5 January 2021 12:53 PM

WHO experts to wade into tricky territory in hunt for virus' origins

5 January 2021 11:33 AM

