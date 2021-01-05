Govt 'dropped the ball' in securing Covid-19 vaccines - Prof van den Heever
There has been much criticism about the timeframe of Covid-19 vaccines for South Africa, with many experts saying the government has dragged its heels on securing signed contracts with producers globally.
RELATED: 'Government has known for months there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines'
RELATED: Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union
The Health Department's Dr Anban Pillay however stated on Monday that the government has been negotiating since September, but Wits professor, Alex van den Heever says these negotiations were not done in time.
For us to be seeing delivery in February is technically now quite difficult given that government hasn't been negotiating bilateral arrangements timeously. So, we have dropped the ball in that respect. But the question really is how quickly can the government pick it up again.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
RELATED: Covid-19 vaccine bilateral negotiations began in September 2020 - Health Dept
RELATED: SA Covid-19 vaccine Feb rollout 'an optimistic expectation' - MAC's Prof Schoub
The only risk is that there are a lot of countries vying for available vaccines and the question is do we get pushed to the back of the queue or get in the door.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
There is huge pressure for government to get their ducks in a row and if they can't there will be huge consequences for government.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
What are the chances of getting vaccines by February?
The chances are low but it is not zero.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
He says he has been in contact with vaccine manufacturers.
I think they will try and help South Africa as far as possible. So the problem really has been that South Africa has not put its hand up...it wasn't engaging on the bilateral arrangements.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
He says they were relying on the Covax arrangement which was only going to deliver 'at some uncertain time' during 2021.
It is really not on, because even if we weren't vaccinating the entire population, we are now having our frontline health workers dying.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
He says the arguments made about not being able to put down the financial deposits needed to secure vaccines are nonsense.
The false economy of saying oh no we are trying to save money by not doing this is just absolute nonsense. South Africa has blown huge amounts of money over this pandemic and in many cases recklessly.Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits School of Governance
If we had to look at the total cost of a vaccine programme to herd immunity, it will probably cost us around 7 to 8 billion rand. including supply chain costs. This compared to what we have spent and lost to date.
Listen to Prof van den Heever below:
More from Local
Ramaphosa to meet with National Coronavirus Command Council on Wednesday
President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold a meeting with the National Coronvirus Command Council (NCCC) on Wednesday morning as the Covid-19 death toll climbs.Read More
Daughter of alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia says he was a 'good, loving man'
Yaganathan 'Teddy Mafia' Pillay was gunned down outside his home in Durban on Monday, chaotic scenes followed the shooting.Read More
New Covid-19 facility at Lentegeur hospital up and running
Western Cape health officials have created a 200-bed facility at Lentegeur hospital which has been dubbed the Mitchells Plain Hospital of Hope.Read More
'Covid-19 response: Don't work on your own' Thuli Madonsela tells govt
'Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting,' she says.Read More
More than 30 000 dead from Covid-19 in SA: Latest figures
On Monday Dr Keith Cloete said the Western Cape was expected to hit the peak of the Covid-19 second wave in the next few days.Read More
Displaced Masi residents stuck in limbo while City of CT waits for relief funds
The City of Cape Town says it still hasn't received funds from national government to assist Masiphumelele residents who lost their homes in a fire.Read More
Could SA force biotech giants to hand over vaccine research?
A mechanism known as a 'compulsory license' is one way of circumventing the patent currently protecting Covid-19 vaccines.Read More
Various factors behind Eastern Cape coffin shortage, but it can be fixed - Fira
The Funeral Industry Reformed Association (Fira) says the challenges facing small funeral parlours in the Eastern Cape have highlighted the need for government intervention.Read More
'Branded bottles filled with pure alcohol adjusted down sold as genuine product'
SA Liquor Brand Owners Association Sibani Mngadi, says industrial-scale production of illegal alcohol is gravely concerning.Read More
Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union
The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union.Read More
More from Politics
'Covid-19 response: Don't work on your own' Thuli Madonsela tells govt
'Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting,' she says.Read More
'Branded bottles filled with pure alcohol adjusted down sold as genuine product'
SA Liquor Brand Owners Association Sibani Mngadi, says industrial-scale production of illegal alcohol is gravely concerning.Read More
Matric exam paper marking is underway, results to be released in February
Training of markers took place on Sunday and Monday and the main marking period begins on Tuesday until 21 January, says WCED.Read More
SA Covid-19 vaccine Feb rollout 'an optimistic expectation' - MAC's Prof Schoub
Chair of Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Prof Barry Schoub says February rollout start date is still unclear.Read More
Holiday road traffic home lower than usual, provincial road deaths halved
W Cape Dept of Transport communications head Jandre Bakker estimates 25% lower volumes on already lower projections.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine bilateral negotiations began in September 2020 - Health Dept
Health Dept Deputy Director-General, Dr Anban Pillay says the vaccine rollout will piggyback on SA's existing vaccine structure.Read More
Justice Zondo's almighty battle to get Jacob Zuma to testify heads to ConCourt
"Witnesses before commissions of inquiry do not have the right to remain silent", says Lawson Naidoo (Casac).Read More
Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed under a new Level 3 lockdown from midnight until 15 January 2021.Read More
Winde calls for more Covid-19 curbs ahead of meeting with Ramaphosa and premiers
Premier Alan Winde says he'll be asking for tighter Covid-19 restrictions when he meets with the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) on Monday afternoon.Read More
Crime Intel battle heading to court 'could bring operations to a complete halt'
News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks says the latest twist in the Crime Intelligence unit saga could create leadership gap.Read More