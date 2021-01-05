Displaced Masi residents stuck in limbo while City of CT waits for relief funds





Thousands of people have been left destitute after a fire in Masiphumelele which destroyed more than 1,000 homes in December.

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu proposed a new housing plan and promised funds for the building of permanent homes.

However, ward councillor Felicity Purchase says the municipality has still not received the money promised by the Human Settlements Department for housing materials.

According to Purchase, Sisulu had rejected the City's proposals for interim solutions for displaced Masiphumelele residents.

When the minister came to discuss the issue with us they did not want the City to provide starter kits because she said it's a total waste of money... She basically forbid the City from erecting starter kits, which is the normal procedure. Felicity Purchase, Ward Councillor - Ward 69

She did say that she would make money available for some other form of accommodation over time... She sent a letter on late Christmas Eve saying money would be allocated.... However, the money has not been forthcoming yet. Felicity Purchase, Ward Councillor - Ward 69

She says the City can't do the work... She needs to use her contracter HDA. Felicity Purchase, Ward Councillor - Ward 69

Listen to the discussion on CapeTalk: