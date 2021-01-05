More than 30 000 dead from Covid-19 in SA: Latest figures





There's been another grim coronavirus milestone for South Africa as the country continues to report thousands of new infections every day.

More than 30 000 people have now died from the virus since the first case was detected here 10 months ago.

As a province, Gauteng is currently responsible for more than a quarter of the country's active cases (27%).

Speaking to Mandy Weiner on the Midday Report, Prof. Alex van den Heever says while the country is heading towards 'difficulties' in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, numbers look to be improving slightly in the Western Cape.

In the Western Cape, when you look at the 7 day moving average it looks like its stabilizing there and we may see a downward trajectory. Adjunct Professor Alex van den Heever, Chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits University

When the new infections start to trail off and people recover, you have a reduction in overall prevalence and that reduces the overall risk of further transmission. Adjunct Professor Alex van den Heever, Chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits University

But KZN and Gauteng are rising fast, and it's a question of how high they will go. Adjunct Professor Alex van den Heever, Chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies - Wits University

