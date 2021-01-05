'Covid-19 response: Don't work on your own' Thuli Madonsela tells govt





702 is simulcasting The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener to CapeTalk this week.

There has been a great deal of criticism about the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa.

Mandy speaks to the University of Stellenbosch Social Justice Chair, and former public protector, Professor Thuli Madonsela about the situation.

We should be concerned, however, it is not as bad as it looks. Government could have managed the situation better. Prof Thuli Madonsela, Social Justice Chair - University of Stellenbosch

It is something we pointed out to Cabinet from day 1. Don't work on your own. The Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach where provinces are not consulted but are included. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting. Prof Thuli Madonsela, Social Justice Chair - University of Stellenbosch

She says if collaboration had been done properly, 'we would not have this mess.'

We would not have a situation where all answers should come from government quarters because coronavirus is an unusual challenge and we should all be putting our thinking hats on. Prof Thuli Madonsela, Social Justice Chair - University of Stellenbosch

She says, however, not all stores should be put in vaccines. Behavioral change is still very important to mitigate the spread of the virus.

She questions the health minister stating the country does not have money for the total number of vaccines needed to vaccinate 67% of the population.

I would have wanted him to say how much money do we need and secondly what is the strategy to get the money? Prof Thuli Madonsela, Social Justice Chair - University of Stellenbosch

She says of the government's R500 billion rescue and relief package, surely there is sufficient for the full vaccine rollout cost.

The last time I checked only R16 billion had been used, and can't at least R10 billion of that be redirected to this priority. Prof Thuli Madonsela, Social Justice Chair - University of Stellenbosch

Listen to Prof Thuli Madonsela below: