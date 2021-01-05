'Covid-19 response: Don't work on your own' Thuli Madonsela tells govt
702 is simulcasting The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener to CapeTalk this week.
There has been a great deal of criticism about the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa.
Mandy speaks to the University of Stellenbosch Social Justice Chair, and former public protector, Professor Thuli Madonsela about the situation.
We should be concerned, however, it is not as bad as it looks. Government could have managed the situation better.Prof Thuli Madonsela, Social Justice Chair - University of Stellenbosch
It is something we pointed out to Cabinet from day 1. Don't work on your own. The Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach where provinces are not consulted but are included. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting.Prof Thuli Madonsela, Social Justice Chair - University of Stellenbosch
She says if collaboration had been done properly, 'we would not have this mess.'
We would not have a situation where all answers should come from government quarters because coronavirus is an unusual challenge and we should all be putting our thinking hats on.Prof Thuli Madonsela, Social Justice Chair - University of Stellenbosch
She says, however, not all stores should be put in vaccines. Behavioral change is still very important to mitigate the spread of the virus.
She questions the health minister stating the country does not have money for the total number of vaccines needed to vaccinate 67% of the population.
I would have wanted him to say how much money do we need and secondly what is the strategy to get the money?Prof Thuli Madonsela, Social Justice Chair - University of Stellenbosch
She says of the government's R500 billion rescue and relief package, surely there is sufficient for the full vaccine rollout cost.
The last time I checked only R16 billion had been used, and can't at least R10 billion of that be redirected to this priority.Prof Thuli Madonsela, Social Justice Chair - University of Stellenbosch
Listen to Prof Thuli Madonsela below:
More from Local
Ramaphosa to meet with National Coronavirus Command Council on Wednesday
President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold a meeting with the National Coronvirus Command Council (NCCC) on Wednesday morning as the Covid-19 death toll climbs.Read More
Daughter of alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia says he was a 'good, loving man'
Yaganathan 'Teddy Mafia' Pillay was gunned down outside his home in Durban on Monday, chaotic scenes followed the shooting.Read More
New Covid-19 facility at Lentegeur hospital up and running
Western Cape health officials have created a 200-bed facility at Lentegeur hospital which has been dubbed the Mitchells Plain Hospital of Hope.Read More
More than 30 000 dead from Covid-19 in SA: Latest figures
On Monday Dr Keith Cloete said the Western Cape was expected to hit the peak of the Covid-19 second wave in the next few days.Read More
Displaced Masi residents stuck in limbo while City of CT waits for relief funds
The City of Cape Town says it still hasn't received funds from national government to assist Masiphumelele residents who lost their homes in a fire.Read More
Govt 'dropped the ball' in securing Covid-19 vaccines - Prof van den Heever
Wits School of Governance's Prof van den Heever says govt didn't put its hand up, relying on Covax facility's uncertain timeline.Read More
Could SA force biotech giants to hand over vaccine research?
A mechanism known as a 'compulsory license' is one way of circumventing the patent currently protecting Covid-19 vaccines.Read More
Various factors behind Eastern Cape coffin shortage, but it can be fixed - Fira
The Funeral Industry Reformed Association (Fira) says the challenges facing small funeral parlours in the Eastern Cape have highlighted the need for government intervention.Read More
'Branded bottles filled with pure alcohol adjusted down sold as genuine product'
SA Liquor Brand Owners Association Sibani Mngadi, says industrial-scale production of illegal alcohol is gravely concerning.Read More
Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union
The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union.Read More
More from Politics
Govt 'dropped the ball' in securing Covid-19 vaccines - Prof van den Heever
Wits School of Governance's Prof van den Heever says govt didn't put its hand up, relying on Covax facility's uncertain timeline.Read More
'Branded bottles filled with pure alcohol adjusted down sold as genuine product'
SA Liquor Brand Owners Association Sibani Mngadi, says industrial-scale production of illegal alcohol is gravely concerning.Read More
Matric exam paper marking is underway, results to be released in February
Training of markers took place on Sunday and Monday and the main marking period begins on Tuesday until 21 January, says WCED.Read More
SA Covid-19 vaccine Feb rollout 'an optimistic expectation' - MAC's Prof Schoub
Chair of Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Prof Barry Schoub says February rollout start date is still unclear.Read More
Holiday road traffic home lower than usual, provincial road deaths halved
W Cape Dept of Transport communications head Jandre Bakker estimates 25% lower volumes on already lower projections.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine bilateral negotiations began in September 2020 - Health Dept
Health Dept Deputy Director-General, Dr Anban Pillay says the vaccine rollout will piggyback on SA's existing vaccine structure.Read More
Justice Zondo's almighty battle to get Jacob Zuma to testify heads to ConCourt
"Witnesses before commissions of inquiry do not have the right to remain silent", says Lawson Naidoo (Casac).Read More
Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed under a new Level 3 lockdown from midnight until 15 January 2021.Read More
Winde calls for more Covid-19 curbs ahead of meeting with Ramaphosa and premiers
Premier Alan Winde says he'll be asking for tighter Covid-19 restrictions when he meets with the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) on Monday afternoon.Read More
Crime Intel battle heading to court 'could bring operations to a complete halt'
News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks says the latest twist in the Crime Intelligence unit saga could create leadership gap.Read More