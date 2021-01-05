Daughter of alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia says he was a 'good, loving man'





The daughter of alleged Durban drug king-pin Yaganathan Pillay, also known as Teddy Mafia, has likened her father to a modern-day Pablo Escobar.

Pillay was shot in his home on Monday, after telling his daughter he was waiting for a visit from two friends. He later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Speaking to Lotus FM, Navechnie Chunder says claims that her father, was a drug dealer were unfounded.

"He was never proven guilty," she said.

Chunder also claimed her father's good deeds far outweighed his alleged criminal activity.

"What about your children getting food in their mouths?"

"He was a good person, he was a loving person. He gave bursaries to schools" she added.

Following the shooting on Monday, chaotic scenes broke out outside Pillay's home.

Community members attacked the alleged suspects, beheading them and setting their bodies alight.

eNCA reporter Dasen Thathiah was on the scene on Monday and spoke to CapeTalk's Mandy Weiner:

(Listen to the full podcast below)

People were in complete shock at what had happened in broad daylight in one of the suburbs. Dasen Thathiah, Reporter - eNCA

Initially, police had been met with resistance from that community and they had tried to prevent them from gaining access to that street. Dasen Thathiah, Reporter - eNCA

Brigadier Jay Naicker explains how events unfolded in Shallcross. #TeddyMafia pic.twitter.com/Em0YkmkorQ — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) January 4, 2021

Thathiah says Pillay was seen as a leader within the Chatsworth community, despite his 'checkered history'.

Previously when there have been raids on Teddy Mafia's home the community have come to his defence and made police's job difficult. Dasen Thathiah, Reporter - eNCA

Pillay's arrest for unlicensed firearms last year caused a stir when a video of him receiving a police escort after being released on bail began circulating on social media.

That video went viral because there was a police vehicle that was in that convoy as he got back home and received a heroes welcome. Dasen Thathiah, Reporter - eNCA