New Covid-19 facility at Lentegeur hospital up and running





The new facility, which will be operated as a field hospital, has been established to assist with the Covid-19 caseload in the province.

#WCCovid A new facility will soon come online in Mitchell’s Plain to assist with the caseload - as officials battle to cope with COVID hospitalisations. KP pic.twitter.com/4J43XM2FZG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 23, 2020

Health officials repurposed some existing wards at Lentegeur hospital in Mitchells Plain and added additional beds and infrastructure.

A total of 64 patients are currently admitted to the facility, which has 200 beds across four wards.

The first two wards, with 100 beds (91 with normal oxygen access, and nine with high flow nasal oxygen access) were completed on 1 January 2021.

These 100 beds have been activated incrementally over the past few days, and all 100 will be activated by Wednesday, according to Premier Alan Winde in a statement.

The third ward is expected to open next week, bringing the total bed count to 150. The fourth ward is earmarked for opening the following week.

The Western Cape Government’s resurgence plan focuses on bringing online intermediate care capacity, in an incremental fashion, in line with our needs, as well as the availability of beds, oxygen points, staffing, and oxygen supply. We are focused on bringing this capacity online systematically, while still ensuring that we are able to balance all of these factors. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

A dedicated facility manager, Fatima Peters, has been appointed to operate the Mitchells Plain Hospital of Hope.

Provincial health department head Dr. Keith Cloete has told CapeTalk on several occasions that officials would focus on boosting bed capacity in existing health facilities.

The Western Cape is expecting to hit the peak of the Covid-19 second wave in the next few days.