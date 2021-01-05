England locks down hard as Covid-19 wreaks havoc with its healthcare system
England has imposed a six-week hard lockdown to avoid the total collapse of its bucking healthcare system.
The lockdown will take effect on Wednesday and will remain in place until the middle of February.
Only essential businesses such as supermarkets, pharmacies and banks remain open while schools remain shut.
Recently published related articles:
-
-
Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays
Britain has started vaccinating its population against Covid-19 and has already given almost a million people the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.
It aims to cover all priority groups by the middle of next month.
Recently published related articles:
-
Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union
-
'Government has known for months there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines'
Hospital admissions in England are 40% higher than during the spring peak on 12 April last year.
There were 26 626 Covid-19 patients hospitalised in England on Monday – up 30% on the previous Monday.
Britain has suffered more than 75 000 Covid-19 deaths so far.
More than 50 000 confirmed new cases were recorded on each day of last week.
On Monday, 58 784 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed – the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic.
Scotland also announced on Tuesday that it would lock down for the rest of January, at least.
For more detail, read “England imposes six-week lockdown after Covid surge" – EWN
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union
The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union.Read More
'Government has known for months there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines'
"The government should have tried everything in its power to get early access to vaccines," says Dr Linda-Gail Bekker.Read More
Cops vigorously enforce park closures – here’s which ones are actually open
Confusion still reigns, but it's important to get clarity because the police are taking this one seriously it seems.Read More
It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant)
CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process.Read More
You may not visit friends or family right now – legal opinion
Under level-3 you may only leave your house for certain reasons - they do not include social visits, says Prof Cathy Powell (UCT).Read More
'Convicted prisoners must be prioritised for vaccination. Some must be released'
Prisoners must get their vaccines before most of the rest of us and releasing some of them must be considered, says Clare Ballard.Read More
'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK'
A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley.Read More
'Remaining unvaccinated against Covid-19 carries heavy ethical implications'
Professor Anton van Niekerk (Centre for Applied Ethics at SU) on the moral implications of choosing to remain unvaccinated.Read More
Government acted too late and now we're suffering says restaurant industry
The Restaurant Association's Wendy Alberts gives her reaction to the Level 3 lockdown regulations announced on Monday evening.Read More
Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays
On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC.Read More