England locks down hard as Covid-19 wreaks havoc with its healthcare system





England has imposed a six-week hard lockdown to avoid the total collapse of its bucking healthcare system.

The lockdown will take effect on Wednesday and will remain in place until the middle of February.

Only essential businesses such as supermarkets, pharmacies and banks remain open while schools remain shut.

Britain has started vaccinating its population against Covid-19 and has already given almost a million people the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.

It aims to cover all priority groups by the middle of next month.

Hospital admissions in England are 40% higher than during the spring peak on 12 April last year.

There were 26 626 Covid-19 patients hospitalised in England on Monday – up 30% on the previous Monday.

Britain has suffered more than 75 000 Covid-19 deaths so far.

More than 50 000 confirmed new cases were recorded on each day of last week.

On Monday, 58 784 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed – the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic.

Scotland also announced on Tuesday that it would lock down for the rest of January, at least.

