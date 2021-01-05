Ramaphosa to meet with National Coronavirus Command Council on Wednesday





Government spokesperson Phumla Williams and the Presidency's head of digital communications Athi Geleba both tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that the NCCC would be meeting tomorrow.

The NCCC deliberates and makes decisions on steps the country should take to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

The council's meeting, which is due to take place at 9am on Wednesday 6 January 2021, could lead to new developments in South Africa’s Covid-19 response.

Yesterday, South Africa's Covid-19 death toll surpassed the 30,000 mark.

Last week, President Ramaphosa placed South Africa under an adjusted Level 3 lockdown until 15 January 2021.

The National Coronvirus Command Council will be meeting tomorrow at 9am. — ATHI GELEBA 🇿🇦 (@AthiGeleba) January 5, 2021

This is a developing story.