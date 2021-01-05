Ramaphosa to meet with National Coronavirus Command Council on Wednesday
Government spokesperson Phumla Williams and the Presidency's head of digital communications Athi Geleba both tweeted on Tuesday afternoon that the NCCC would be meeting tomorrow.
The NCCC deliberates and makes decisions on steps the country should take to manage the coronavirus pandemic.
The council's meeting, which is due to take place at 9am on Wednesday 6 January 2021, could lead to new developments in South Africa’s Covid-19 response.
Yesterday, South Africa's Covid-19 death toll surpassed the 30,000 mark.
Last week, President Ramaphosa placed South Africa under an adjusted Level 3 lockdown until 15 January 2021.
This is a developing story.
NCCC will have to make tough calls when reviewing regulations, says NICD expert
The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is expected to review the current Level 3 lockdown regulations when it meets on Wednesday morning.Read More
Why I'm so passionate about the Covid-19 vaccine - trial participant
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto catches up with Sharon Ekambaram who is currently part of a Covid-19 vaccine trial in South Africa.Read More
Daughter of alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia says he was a 'good, loving man'
Yaganathan 'Teddy Mafia' Pillay was gunned down outside his home in Durban on Monday, chaotic scenes followed the shooting.Read More
New Covid-19 facility at Lentegeur hospital up and running
Western Cape health officials have created a 200-bed facility at Lentegeur hospital which has been dubbed the Mitchells Plain Hospital of Hope.Read More
'Covid-19 response: Don't work on your own' Thuli Madonsela tells govt
'Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting,' she says.Read More
More than 30 000 dead from Covid-19 in SA: Latest figures
On Monday Dr Keith Cloete said the Western Cape was expected to hit the peak of the Covid-19 second wave in the next few days.Read More
Displaced Masi residents stuck in limbo while City of CT waits for relief funds
The City of Cape Town says it still hasn't received funds from national government to assist Masiphumelele residents who lost their homes in a fire.Read More
Govt 'dropped the ball' in securing Covid-19 vaccines - Prof van den Heever
Wits School of Governance's Prof van den Heever says govt didn't put its hand up, relying on Covax facility's uncertain timeline.Read More
Could SA force biotech giants to hand over vaccine research?
A mechanism known as a 'compulsory license' is one way of circumventing the patent currently protecting Covid-19 vaccines.Read More
Various factors behind Eastern Cape coffin shortage, but it can be fixed - Fira
The Funeral Industry Reformed Association (Fira) says the challenges facing small funeral parlours in the Eastern Cape have highlighted the need for government intervention.Read More