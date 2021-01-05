[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world





A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral around the world.

Scott remixed Bilal Göregen’s rendition of a Finnish folk song called Ievan Polkka after someone added a “vibe cat” to the video.

Göregen loves Scott’s rendition, and the two of them have agreed to split any money the remix makes.

By Wednesday, almost 2.5 million people have watched a video of the remix on YouTube.

On Facebook, it’s at about 10 million views.

Related articles:

David Scott of The Kiffness (right) with KFM's Carl Wastie (left).

Amy MacIver interviewed Scott, who told the interesting tale behind the remix and his collaboration with Göregen.

It’s far outdone any YouTube video I’ve ever put up! … It’s completely insane! … it’s still going. It’s incredible to see… David Scott, The Kiffness

It was on the news in Turkey… A teacher in China sent me a video of him playing the video to children in his class. Seeing those kids reacting and having a good time was incredibly rewarding… David Scott, The Kiffness

We have far more in common than that which divides us. David Scott, The Kiffness

It’s impossible NOT to make stuff. I’m having a good time at home! David Scott, The Kiffness

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Watch the video below: