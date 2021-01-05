[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NCCC will have to make tough calls when reviewing regulations, says NICD expert The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is expected to review the current Level 3 lockdown regulations when it meets on We... 5 January 2021 4:58 PM
Why I'm so passionate about the Covid-19 vaccine - trial participant CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto catches up with Sharon Ekambaram who is currently part of a Covid-19 vaccine trial in South Africa. 5 January 2021 4:05 PM
Ramaphosa to meet with National Coronavirus Command Council on Wednesday President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold a meeting with the National Coronvirus Command Council (NCCC) on Wednesday morning as the Covi... 5 January 2021 2:04 PM
View all Local
'Covid-19 response: Don't work on your own' Thuli Madonsela tells govt 'Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting,' she says. 5 January 2021 1:20 PM
Govt 'dropped the ball' in securing Covid-19 vaccines - Prof van den Heever Wits School of Governance's Prof van den Heever says govt didn't put its hand up, relying on Covax facility's uncertain timeline. 5 January 2021 11:37 AM
'Branded bottles filled with pure alcohol adjusted down sold as genuine product' SA Liquor Brand Owners Association Sibani Mngadi, says industrial-scale production of illegal alcohol is gravely concerning. 5 January 2021 10:52 AM
View all Politics
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
Various factors behind Eastern Cape coffin shortage, but it can be fixed - Fira The Funeral Industry Reformed Association (Fira) says the challenges facing small funeral parlours in the Eastern Cape have highli... 5 January 2021 11:00 AM
Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union. 5 January 2021 9:17 AM
View all Business
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage "Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking, 'Daddy, what is this?' What will I answer?” 5 January 2021 10:47 AM
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist… You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision. 4 January 2021 2:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Assange poses suicide risk if extradited to US says British judge Experts say Julian Assange's case remains an ominous threat to press freedom - he's facing charges of espionage in America. 5 January 2021 5:19 PM
England locks down hard as Covid-19 wreaks havoc with its healthcare system Only essential businesses such as supermarkets, pharmacies and banks remain open while schools remain shut. 5 January 2021 2:03 PM
[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage "Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking, 'Daddy, what is this?' What will I answer?” 5 January 2021 10:47 AM
View all World
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union. 5 January 2021 9:17 AM
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist… You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision. 4 January 2021 2:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world

5 January 2021 3:44 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
China
Turkey
Viral
turkish
the kiffness
VIRAL VIDEOS
david scott
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Amy MacIver
Bilal Göregen
Ievan Polkka

12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world.

A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral around the world.

Scott remixed Bilal Göregen’s rendition of a Finnish folk song called Ievan Polkka after someone added a “vibe cat” to the video.

Göregen loves Scott’s rendition, and the two of them have agreed to split any money the remix makes.

By Wednesday, almost 2.5 million people have watched a video of the remix on YouTube.

On Facebook, it’s at about 10 million views.

Related articles:

David Scott of The Kiffness (right) with KFM's Carl Wastie (left).

Amy MacIver interviewed Scott, who told the interesting tale behind the remix and his collaboration with Göregen.

It’s far outdone any YouTube video I’ve ever put up! … It’s completely insane! … it’s still going. It’s incredible to see…

David Scott, The Kiffness

It was on the news in Turkey… A teacher in China sent me a video of him playing the video to children in his class. Seeing those kids reacting and having a good time was incredibly rewarding…

David Scott, The Kiffness

We have far more in common than that which divides us.

David Scott, The Kiffness

It’s impossible NOT to make stuff. I’m having a good time at home!

David Scott, The Kiffness

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Watch the video below:


5 January 2021 3:44 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
China
Turkey
Viral
turkish
the kiffness
VIRAL VIDEOS
david scott
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Amy MacIver
Bilal Göregen
Ievan Polkka

More from Entertainment

article-thumb-496-x-271png

Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need

4 January 2021 9:19 AM

Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Good news stories 123rf

2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened

22 December 2020 2:19 PM

Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ninajpg

We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie

21 December 2020 12:24 PM

The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Just the Hits Charlene le Roux square

CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves

19 December 2020 1:15 PM

Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

audience-laughter2jpg

Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy'

16 December 2020 7:52 PM

Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

actorTomCruise.jpg

[LISTEN] Tom Cruise caught in foul-mouthed rant over Covid-19 breach on set

16 December 2020 9:14 AM

The Hollywood actor was on the set of his forthcoming movie Mission Impossible 7 when he let rip at crew members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

goodluck-at-la-paradapng

[WATCH] SA band 'GoodLuck' issues apology after video of lax gig at La Parada

14 December 2020 1:49 PM

An unmasked and packed crowd at La Parada in Constantia Nek was caught on camera dancing to a performance by electropop band GoodLuck on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Children school holidays 123rf

But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season

13 December 2020 8:17 AM

Ideas from the co-author of 'Baby Sense' and registered occupational therapist at Baby Sense Megan Faure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Masque Theatre

Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret

12 December 2020 11:44 AM

The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

long-street-cape-town-cbd-city-centre-cars-road-robots-traffic-lights-123rf

3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend

12 December 2020 7:13 AM

Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

NCCC will have to make tough calls when reviewing regulations, says NICD expert

Local Politics

Daughter of alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia says he was a 'good, loving man'

Local

[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Family also wants a statue in remembrance of Collins Khosa

5 January 2021 8:59 PM

Over 100 travellers from Lesotho test positive at the border daily - officials

5 January 2021 8:42 PM

Western Cape has officially entered COVID peak - Cloete

5 January 2021 7:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA