Why I'm so passionate about the Covid-19 vaccine - trial participant
On Sunday health minister Dr Zweli Mhkize spoke of the urgency with which the 'rolling out vaccines has to be handled' in South Africa.
Vaccinations are already well underway in other parts of the world.
In the UK 138 000 people received the Pfizer inoculation within the first week the vaccine was rolled out.
Mhzike also suggested that the vaccines would need to be made available quickly, 'so that most of our citizens are covered by the end of the first year of rollout- this year.'
Health activist Sharon Ekambaram signed up for the Covid-19 vaccine trial at Wits University’s Shandukani Research Centre last year.
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto caught up with her on Tuesday for an update.
(The full conversation is available as a podcast, click at the bottom of the page)
The experience of going on to this vaccine trial was incredibly positive for me.Sharon Ekambaram, Health activist
My concern, which I voiced to those running the trial, was will everyone get access to the vaccine?Sharon Ekambaram, Health activist
The outbreak demonstrated that it's the inequality [in South Africa] that makes the vulnerable the most susceptible to infection.Sharon Ekambaram, Health activist
We have people like the Cheif Justice making denialist statements around the vaccine.Sharon Ekambaram, Health activist
Click below to listen to a podcast of the full conversation:
