Latest Local
NCCC will have to make tough calls when reviewing regulations, says NICD expert The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is expected to review the current Level 3 lockdown regulations when it meets on We... 5 January 2021 4:58 PM
Why I'm so passionate about the Covid-19 vaccine - trial participant CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto catches up with Sharon Ekambaram who is currently part of a Covid-19 vaccine trial in South Africa. 5 January 2021 4:05 PM
Ramaphosa to meet with National Coronavirus Command Council on Wednesday President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold a meeting with the National Coronvirus Command Council (NCCC) on Wednesday morning as the Covi... 5 January 2021 2:04 PM
View all Local
'Covid-19 response: Don't work on your own' Thuli Madonsela tells govt 'Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting,' she says. 5 January 2021 1:20 PM
Govt 'dropped the ball' in securing Covid-19 vaccines - Prof van den Heever Wits School of Governance's Prof van den Heever says govt didn't put its hand up, relying on Covax facility's uncertain timeline. 5 January 2021 11:37 AM
'Branded bottles filled with pure alcohol adjusted down sold as genuine product' SA Liquor Brand Owners Association Sibani Mngadi, says industrial-scale production of illegal alcohol is gravely concerning. 5 January 2021 10:52 AM
View all Politics
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
Various factors behind Eastern Cape coffin shortage, but it can be fixed - Fira The Funeral Industry Reformed Association (Fira) says the challenges facing small funeral parlours in the Eastern Cape have highli... 5 January 2021 11:00 AM
Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union. 5 January 2021 9:17 AM
View all Business
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage "Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking, 'Daddy, what is this?' What will I answer?” 5 January 2021 10:47 AM
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist… You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision. 4 January 2021 2:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Assange poses suicide risk if extradited to US says British judge Experts say Julian Assange's case remains an ominous threat to press freedom - he's facing charges of espionage in America. 5 January 2021 5:19 PM
England locks down hard as Covid-19 wreaks havoc with its healthcare system Only essential businesses such as supermarkets, pharmacies and banks remain open while schools remain shut. 5 January 2021 2:03 PM
[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage "Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking, 'Daddy, what is this?' What will I answer?” 5 January 2021 10:47 AM
View all World
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union. 5 January 2021 9:17 AM
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist… You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision. 4 January 2021 2:31 PM
View all Opinion
NCCC will have to make tough calls when reviewing regulations, says NICD expert

5 January 2021 4:58 PM
by Qama Qukula
nicd
level 3
NCCC
adjusted level 3
Covid-19 lockdown regulations
Level 3 restrictions
NCCC meeting
Dr. Harry Moultrie

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is expected to review the current Level 3 lockdown regulations when it meets on Wednesday morning.

There has been great speculation that the NCCC could recommend stricter regulations as South Africa grapples with the Covid-19 second wave.

According to Dr. Harry Moultrie, a senior medical epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the council will likely focus on provincial and district-level restrictions.

New Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths have been steadily increasing across the country except for in the Eastern Cape and some parts of the Western Cape.

Dr. Moultrie argues that the Eastern Cape and a few areas in the Western Cape, including the Garden Route, may have passed the second wave peak.

As such, the NCCC may have to review the implementation of the beach ban in certain hotspot areas.

Dr. Moultrie says any new restrictions should have a direct correlation to increasing the capacity of healthcare services.

Last week, President Ramaphosa placed South Africa under an adjusted Level 3 lockdown until 15 January 2021.

The decisions are going to focus on what restrictions can they ease and whether any additional restrictions might be necessary in other areas.

Dr. Harry Moultrie, Epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

The NCCC has to think very carefully about what it is trying to achieve... with increased restrictions. The key metric that they have got to be taking into account is: Are there hospital beds available?

Dr. Harry Moultrie, Epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

If I had to hazard a guess at what they would be looking at, I think they are going to be looking very carefully at provincial and district-level trends in terms of new cases, admissions, and deaths. For many areas of the country, all three of those metrics are showing strong upward inclines, possibly the two exceptions being the Eastern Cape - which looks like it has possibly passed the peak of its second resurgence - as well as some areas of the Western Cape.

Dr. Harry Moultrie, Epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

The Garden Route is definitely on a sustained decline for two weeks.

Dr. Harry Moultrie, Epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

The NCCC is going to have to make some pretty tough calls.

Dr. Harry Moultrie, Epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

