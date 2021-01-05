NCCC will have to make tough calls when reviewing regulations, says NICD expert
There has been great speculation that the NCCC could recommend stricter regulations as South Africa grapples with the Covid-19 second wave.
RELATED: Ramaphosa to meet with National Coronavirus Command Council on Wednesday
According to Dr. Harry Moultrie, a senior medical epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the council will likely focus on provincial and district-level restrictions.
New Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths have been steadily increasing across the country except for in the Eastern Cape and some parts of the Western Cape.
Dr. Moultrie argues that the Eastern Cape and a few areas in the Western Cape, including the Garden Route, may have passed the second wave peak.
As such, the NCCC may have to review the implementation of the beach ban in certain hotspot areas.
Dr. Moultrie says any new restrictions should have a direct correlation to increasing the capacity of healthcare services.
Last week, President Ramaphosa placed South Africa under an adjusted Level 3 lockdown until 15 January 2021.
The decisions are going to focus on what restrictions can they ease and whether any additional restrictions might be necessary in other areas.Dr. Harry Moultrie, Epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
The NCCC has to think very carefully about what it is trying to achieve... with increased restrictions. The key metric that they have got to be taking into account is: Are there hospital beds available?Dr. Harry Moultrie, Epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
If I had to hazard a guess at what they would be looking at, I think they are going to be looking very carefully at provincial and district-level trends in terms of new cases, admissions, and deaths. For many areas of the country, all three of those metrics are showing strong upward inclines, possibly the two exceptions being the Eastern Cape - which looks like it has possibly passed the peak of its second resurgence - as well as some areas of the Western Cape.Dr. Harry Moultrie, Epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
The Garden Route is definitely on a sustained decline for two weeks.Dr. Harry Moultrie, Epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
The NCCC is going to have to make some pretty tough calls.Dr. Harry Moultrie, Epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Why I'm so passionate about the Covid-19 vaccine - trial participant
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto catches up with Sharon Ekambaram who is currently part of a Covid-19 vaccine trial in South Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa to meet with National Coronavirus Command Council on Wednesday
President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold a meeting with the National Coronvirus Command Council (NCCC) on Wednesday morning as the Covid-19 death toll climbs.Read More
Daughter of alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia says he was a 'good, loving man'
Yaganathan 'Teddy Mafia' Pillay was gunned down outside his home in Durban on Monday, chaotic scenes followed the shooting.Read More
New Covid-19 facility at Lentegeur hospital up and running
Western Cape health officials have created a 200-bed facility at Lentegeur hospital which has been dubbed the Mitchells Plain Hospital of Hope.Read More
'Covid-19 response: Don't work on your own' Thuli Madonsela tells govt
'Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting,' she says.Read More
More than 30 000 dead from Covid-19 in SA: Latest figures
On Monday Dr Keith Cloete said the Western Cape was expected to hit the peak of the Covid-19 second wave in the next few days.Read More
Displaced Masi residents stuck in limbo while City of CT waits for relief funds
The City of Cape Town says it still hasn't received funds from national government to assist Masiphumelele residents who lost their homes in a fire.Read More
Govt 'dropped the ball' in securing Covid-19 vaccines - Prof van den Heever
Wits School of Governance's Prof van den Heever says govt didn't put its hand up, relying on Covax facility's uncertain timeline.Read More
Could SA force biotech giants to hand over vaccine research?
A mechanism known as a 'compulsory license' is one way of circumventing the patent currently protecting Covid-19 vaccines.Read More
Various factors behind Eastern Cape coffin shortage, but it can be fixed - Fira
The Funeral Industry Reformed Association (Fira) says the challenges facing small funeral parlours in the Eastern Cape have highlighted the need for government intervention.Read More
More from Politics
'Covid-19 response: Don't work on your own' Thuli Madonsela tells govt
'Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting,' she says.Read More
Govt 'dropped the ball' in securing Covid-19 vaccines - Prof van den Heever
Wits School of Governance's Prof van den Heever says govt didn't put its hand up, relying on Covax facility's uncertain timeline.Read More
'Branded bottles filled with pure alcohol adjusted down sold as genuine product'
SA Liquor Brand Owners Association Sibani Mngadi, says industrial-scale production of illegal alcohol is gravely concerning.Read More
Matric exam paper marking is underway, results to be released in February
Training of markers took place on Sunday and Monday and the main marking period begins on Tuesday until 21 January, says WCED.Read More
SA Covid-19 vaccine Feb rollout 'an optimistic expectation' - MAC's Prof Schoub
Chair of Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Prof Barry Schoub says February rollout start date is still unclear.Read More
Holiday road traffic home lower than usual, provincial road deaths halved
W Cape Dept of Transport communications head Jandre Bakker estimates 25% lower volumes on already lower projections.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine bilateral negotiations began in September 2020 - Health Dept
Health Dept Deputy Director-General, Dr Anban Pillay says the vaccine rollout will piggyback on SA's existing vaccine structure.Read More
Justice Zondo's almighty battle to get Jacob Zuma to testify heads to ConCourt
"Witnesses before commissions of inquiry do not have the right to remain silent", says Lawson Naidoo (Casac).Read More
Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed under a new Level 3 lockdown from midnight until 15 January 2021.Read More
Winde calls for more Covid-19 curbs ahead of meeting with Ramaphosa and premiers
Premier Alan Winde says he'll be asking for tighter Covid-19 restrictions when he meets with the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) on Monday afternoon.Read More