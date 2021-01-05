NCCC will have to make tough calls when reviewing regulations, says NICD expert





There has been great speculation that the NCCC could recommend stricter regulations as South Africa grapples with the Covid-19 second wave.

RELATED: Ramaphosa to meet with National Coronavirus Command Council on Wednesday

According to Dr. Harry Moultrie, a senior medical epidemiologist at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the council will likely focus on provincial and district-level restrictions.

New Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths have been steadily increasing across the country except for in the Eastern Cape and some parts of the Western Cape.

Dr. Moultrie argues that the Eastern Cape and a few areas in the Western Cape, including the Garden Route, may have passed the second wave peak.

As such, the NCCC may have to review the implementation of the beach ban in certain hotspot areas.

Dr. Moultrie says any new restrictions should have a direct correlation to increasing the capacity of healthcare services.

Last week, President Ramaphosa placed South Africa under an adjusted Level 3 lockdown until 15 January 2021.

The decisions are going to focus on what restrictions can they ease and whether any additional restrictions might be necessary in other areas. Dr. Harry Moultrie, Epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

The NCCC has to think very carefully about what it is trying to achieve... with increased restrictions. The key metric that they have got to be taking into account is: Are there hospital beds available? Dr. Harry Moultrie, Epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

If I had to hazard a guess at what they would be looking at, I think they are going to be looking very carefully at provincial and district-level trends in terms of new cases, admissions, and deaths. For many areas of the country, all three of those metrics are showing strong upward inclines, possibly the two exceptions being the Eastern Cape - which looks like it has possibly passed the peak of its second resurgence - as well as some areas of the Western Cape. Dr. Harry Moultrie, Epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

The Garden Route is definitely on a sustained decline for two weeks. Dr. Harry Moultrie, Epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

The NCCC is going to have to make some pretty tough calls. Dr. Harry Moultrie, Epidemiologist - National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: