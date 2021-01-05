Assange poses suicide risk if extradited to US says British judge





An attempt on Monday to have Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradited to the US to face espinonage charges was blocked by a judge in the United Kingdom.

Assange is wanted in the States over the publication of thousands of classified documents.

EWN's UK correspondent Gavin Grey says while the ruling means Assange will not be extradited, the judge did agree with some of the legal arguments put forward by the US.

The judge ruled partly in his favour and partly against his favour. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent, Eyewitness News

Grey says District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said she did not believe Assange would be looked after properly if he were to be extradited to the United States.

She believes the solitary confinement being planned for him in America would potentially taking his own life. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent, Eyewitness News

She believes the court case judgment against him will be fair and therefore he should stand trial. Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent, Eyewitness News

Assange, who is accused of hacking government computers, has apparently told authorities in Britain that he plans to take his own life if placed in isolation.

A full bail application is due to be made on Wednesday.

