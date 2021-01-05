Assange poses suicide risk if extradited to US says British judge
An attempt on Monday to have Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradited to the US to face espinonage charges was blocked by a judge in the United Kingdom.
Assange is wanted in the States over the publication of thousands of classified documents.
EWN's UK correspondent Gavin Grey says while the ruling means Assange will not be extradited, the judge did agree with some of the legal arguments put forward by the US.
The judge ruled partly in his favour and partly against his favour.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent, Eyewitness News
Grey says District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said she did not believe Assange would be looked after properly if he were to be extradited to the United States.
She believes the solitary confinement being planned for him in America would potentially taking his own life.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent, Eyewitness News
She believes the court case judgment against him will be fair and therefore he should stand trial.Gavin Grey, UK Correspondent, Eyewitness News
Important move by the Australian opposition party calling for US to #DropTheCharges .#pardonAssange— Stella Moris #pardonAssange (@StellaMoris1) January 5, 2021
Thank you @AlboMP @markdreyfusQCMP#auspol#FreeAssangeNOW#PardonAssangeNOW@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/XQpMlsJD9w
Assange, who is accused of hacking government computers, has apparently told authorities in Britain that he plans to take his own life if placed in isolation.
A full bail application is due to be made on Wednesday.
Click below to listen to the podcast of Gavin Grey's full report:
More from World
England locks down hard as Covid-19 wreaks havoc with its healthcare system
Only essential businesses such as supermarkets, pharmacies and banks remain open while schools remain shut.Read More
[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage
"Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking, 'Daddy, what is this?' What will I answer?”Read More
My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday
Wearing a shirt that said, "Flat Mars Society", Thunberg trolled her detractors, saying, "I’m free at last!"Read More
Donald Trump 'begs, demands, threatens' Georgia Republican to 'find' votes
"This is extraordinary, even for Donald Trump," says former US diplomat J Brooks Spector.Read More
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need
Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.Read More
'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK'
A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley.Read More
Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays
On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC.Read More
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened
Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months.Read More
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant
Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa.Read More
Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant
Two new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in South Africa and in the United Kingdom.Read More