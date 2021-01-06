'From January people are desperate to get back from Zim to work in South Africa'





Beitbridge and Lebombo border posts have become scenes of massive backlogs stretching for kilometres with thousands of people waiting to get into South Africa.

Zimbabwe suspended general travel for 30 days under Covid-19 lockdown regulations starting on Tuesday evening.

South Africa's National Minister of Home Affairs says added to the massive backlog is the surfacing of bogus Covid tests, that some travelers are passing off as real, just so they can get into South Africa. In other cases, legitimate tests are no longer valid as they have expired by the time people get to the front of the queue.

The SA Association of Freight Forwarders’ (SAAFF) spokesperson, Lin Botha talks to Refilwe Moloto about what is being described as a humanitarian disaster, and the dire consequences for the African Continental Free Trade Area.

It's been very difficult because since passengers were allowed back at the beginning of December it has been a total mess, unfortunately. I don't think anyone expected as much traffic - in both Beitbridge and Lebombo. Lin Botha, Spokesperson - SA Association of Freight Forwarders

She says there were already problems for freight trucks moving through and then all these passengers were added to the mix. But she says, many have not been able to go home for a very long time and so it was understandable there would be this movement home.

But now from the beginning of January people are desperate to get back to work. Lin Botha, Spokesperson - SA Association of Freight Forwarders

We first had the December rush in the direction of our neighbouring country and now a total mess on their return. Lin Botha, Spokesperson - SA Association of Freight Forwarders

One of the main issues currently is that there is very little sanitation and any kind of facilities for folks returning because they are not meant to stand on the side of the road. Lin Botha, Spokesperson - SA Association of Freight Forwarders

Covid-19 checks are slowing down the process, she says.

It would be ideal to have separate lanes for freight and passengers so that goods trucks can continue to move more freely, she agrees, but the infrastructure at border posts has a single entry and single exit.

Although the lead-up roads are great, they are not triple lane roads. Lin Botha, Spokesperson - SA Association of Freight Forwarders

Lebombo has slightly better facilities for people to wait in a holding area, she says, but at Beitbridge there is no such area.

Listen to the interview below: