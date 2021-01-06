Streaming issues? Report here
Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed'

6 January 2021 9:07 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Beitbridge Border

NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border.

Abongile Nzelenzele, standing in for Africa Melane on Early Breakfast, speaks to Rex Mphisa, a journalist at NewsDay Zimbabwe, who was at the Beitbridge border.

A humanitarian crisis is definitely loading at Beitbridge.

Rex Mphisa, Journalist - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Thousands of Zimbabweans, most of who are resident in South Africa, are flocking to the border post to try and get entry.

Rex Mphisa, Journalist - NewsDay Zimbabwe

South Africa has been dealing very strictly with people moving across from Zimbabwe, he adds.

These people are required to have Covid-19-free certificates. They are also required to have work permits, resident permits, or student permits for them to be allowed across.

Rex Mphisa, Journalist - NewsDay Zimbabwe

He says before Tuesday people were able to cross the border without those requirements until South Africa closed the border to the general public.

It caused a huge commotion because most people had come to Zimbabwe for the holidays.

Rex Mphisa, Journalist - NewsDay Zimbabwe

He says the people who use the Beitbridge border include Malawians, Zambians, and even South Africans and others who are affected.

Some people have spent more than three days in the queues moving just 50 metres towards South Africa. Most of the footage we are seeing is of the foot and mouth, which is the exact entry point, the border gate after you have left Zimbabwe and you are on the South African side where there is strict scrutiny.

Rex Mphisa, Journalist - NewsDay Zimbabwe

A lot of people feel ambushed. They think the (Zimbabwean) government should have given them ample time to prepare.

Rex Mphisa, Journalist - NewsDay Zimbabwe

He says that is why people rushed to the border to try and enter South Africa.

Listen to Rex Mphisa's account below:


6 January 2021 9:07 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Beitbridge Border

