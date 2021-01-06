Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed'
Abongile Nzelenzele, standing in for Africa Melane on Early Breakfast, speaks to Rex Mphisa, a journalist at NewsDay Zimbabwe, who was at the Beitbridge border.
A humanitarian crisis is definitely loading at Beitbridge.Rex Mphisa, Journalist - NewsDay Zimbabwe
Thousands of Zimbabweans, most of who are resident in South Africa, are flocking to the border post to try and get entry.Rex Mphisa, Journalist - NewsDay Zimbabwe
South Africa has been dealing very strictly with people moving across from Zimbabwe, he adds.
These people are required to have Covid-19-free certificates. They are also required to have work permits, resident permits, or student permits for them to be allowed across.Rex Mphisa, Journalist - NewsDay Zimbabwe
He says before Tuesday people were able to cross the border without those requirements until South Africa closed the border to the general public.
It caused a huge commotion because most people had come to Zimbabwe for the holidays.Rex Mphisa, Journalist - NewsDay Zimbabwe
He says the people who use the Beitbridge border include Malawians, Zambians, and even South Africans and others who are affected.
Some people have spent more than three days in the queues moving just 50 metres towards South Africa. Most of the footage we are seeing is of the foot and mouth, which is the exact entry point, the border gate after you have left Zimbabwe and you are on the South African side where there is strict scrutiny.Rex Mphisa, Journalist - NewsDay Zimbabwe
A lot of people feel ambushed. They think the (Zimbabwean) government should have given them ample time to prepare.Rex Mphisa, Journalist - NewsDay Zimbabwe
He says that is why people rushed to the border to try and enter South Africa.
Listen to Rex Mphisa's account below:
More from Africa
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane
The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai.Read More
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes
With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this year.Read More
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing
Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa.Read More
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas
The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.'Read More
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election
"Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report.Read More
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows
Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa).Read More
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues
Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war.Read More
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape
Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu.Read More
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process
A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail and fled to Malawi.Read More
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards
Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists.Read More