Time to remove Garden Route from Covid-19 hotspot list, says Premier Winde





Premier Winde says the Garden Route is now on a sustained downward trajectory.

The district was one of the areas that were declared Covid-19 hotspots by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.

Now the premier believes that it's time to remove the Garden Route from the hotspot list, thereby lifting the beach ban in the area.

Under the current regulations, all beaches, dams, lakes, rivers, public parks, and public swimming pools in hotspot areas are off-limits.

Winde and senior members of the Western Cape health department held a briefing on Tuesday to update the media on the province’s latest Covid-19 figures.

The premier says Covid-19 cases in the Cape Metro are also showing early signs of stabilising. The West Coast district, however, remains on an upward trajectory.

In two weeks' time, the Cape Metro may also be ready to ditch the 'hotspot' label, Winde tells CapeTalk.

This comes as President Ramaphosa and the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meet to review the current Level 3 lockdown regulations which are in place until 15 January.

If lockdown restrictions are to change, Winde says he would support a decision to resume alcohol sales from Monday to Thursday in some areas.

It would definitely my argument that we move out of the hotspot [category]. If you asked me today, I would say only for the Garden Route... If these numbers continue, then I will also argue for the City as well to come out of the hotspot. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Definitely, Garden Route I'm feeling a lot happier about and quite optimistic about the City itself. If you look at our numbers in the last seven days, six days ago we had the highest number of hospital cases across the province. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

I don't want to says it's coming down, but [rather] plateauing. Our R rate is getting closer to one and our test positivity rate is now below 50%. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

It looks like the stricter interventions have helped us. They have definitely helped us in our trauma wards. It looks like we are getting to the peak as was projected. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: