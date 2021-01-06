Time to remove Garden Route from Covid-19 hotspot list, says Premier Winde

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Businesses reminded of City support to offer relief
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman James Vos
Today at 11:20
COVID-19’s Impact on Africa's Cultural Industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Local businessman and creative Zahier Davids Learns to Thrive in tough economic Circumstances.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:05
NCCC meeting with Kgomotso Modise
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 12:10
Reaction to re-reinstatement of alcohol ban during lockdown
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convener at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 12:15
Fita responds to government's tobacco ban appeal
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni - Chairperson at Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)
Bheki Cele
Today at 12:23
NEC to hold its first meeting today
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 12:37
Beitbridge Border Post crowded as travellers try to beat Zimbabwe lockdown
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:41
Humanitarian crisis at the Border with Pelane Phakadi
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pelane Phakadi - Ewn Correspondent at ...
Today at 12:45
Teddy Mafia shot dead, two men beheaded in Shallcross Deepak Panday on Teddy Mafia
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Deepak Panday
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Ground Culture
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sebastian Daniels
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - The biggest trends this year will be cybersecurity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - The Story of DO MORE FOUNDATION
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Farrer - CEO at DO MORE FOUNDATION
Latest Local
Time to remove Garden Route from Covid-19 hotspot list, says Premier Winde Premier Alan Winde says the Garden Route District has passed the peak of the second Covid-19 wave while cases in the Cape Metro ar... 6 January 2021 10:42 AM
47% of South Africans aren't keen to get the Covid-19 vaccine jab - Ipsos survey Ipsos director Mari Harris says the December survey shows a drop in those willing to be vaccinated, from 64% in September to 53%. 6 January 2021 7:12 AM
NCCC will have to make tough calls when reviewing regulations, says NICD expert The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is expected to review the current Level 3 lockdown regulations when it meets on We... 5 January 2021 4:58 PM
View all Local
'Covid-19 response: Don't work on your own' Thuli Madonsela tells govt 'Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting,' she says. 5 January 2021 1:20 PM
Govt 'dropped the ball' in securing Covid-19 vaccines - Prof van den Heever Wits School of Governance's Prof van den Heever says govt didn't put its hand up, relying on Covax facility's uncertain timeline. 5 January 2021 11:37 AM
'Branded bottles filled with pure alcohol adjusted down sold as genuine product' SA Liquor Brand Owners Association Sibani Mngadi, says industrial-scale production of illegal alcohol is gravely concerning. 5 January 2021 10:52 AM
View all Politics
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO "It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health. 6 January 2021 9:01 AM
Various factors behind Eastern Cape coffin shortage, but it can be fixed - Fira The Funeral Industry Reformed Association (Fira) says the challenges facing small funeral parlours in the Eastern Cape have highli... 5 January 2021 11:00 AM
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist… You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision. 4 January 2021 2:31 PM
View all Business
[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage "Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking, 'Daddy, what is this?' What will I answer?” 5 January 2021 10:47 AM
John Maytham's travels: Paradise in a Time of Covid CapeTalk presenter John Maytham describes his time spent with lions, hyenas, leopards, and more of Southern Africa's wildlife. 4 January 2021 2:28 PM
It's confirmed. Fuel prices are going up this Wednesday - and here's by how much South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed. 4 January 2021 2:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Away wi' ye Donald! Trump told golf not 'essential purpose' for Scotland visit Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has shot down a rumored plan for the US president to visit his Scottish golf resort. 6 January 2021 10:57 AM
Assange poses suicide risk if extradited to US says British judge Experts say Julian Assange's case remains an ominous threat to press freedom - he's facing charges of espionage in America. 5 January 2021 5:19 PM
England locks down hard as Covid-19 wreaks havoc with its healthcare system Only essential businesses such as supermarkets, pharmacies and banks remain open while schools remain shut. 5 January 2021 2:03 PM
View all World
Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed' NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border. 6 January 2021 9:07 AM
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union. 5 January 2021 9:17 AM
View all Opinion
Time to remove Garden Route from Covid-19 hotspot list, says Premier Winde

6 January 2021 10:42 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Garden Route
level 3
Premier Alan Winde
covid-19 hotspot
Garden Route Covid-19 hotspot

Premier Alan Winde says the Garden Route District has passed the peak of the second Covid-19 wave while cases in the Cape Metro are starting to plateau.

Premier Winde says the Garden Route is now on a sustained downward trajectory.

The district was one of the areas that were declared Covid-19 hotspots by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.

Now the premier believes that it's time to remove the Garden Route from the hotspot list, thereby lifting the beach ban in the area.

Under the current regulations, all beaches, dams, lakes, rivers, public parks, and public swimming pools in hotspot areas are off-limits.

RELATED: NCCC will have to make tough calls when reviewing regulations, says NICD expert

Winde and senior members of the Western Cape health department held a briefing on Tuesday to update the media on the province’s latest Covid-19 figures.

The premier says Covid-19 cases in the Cape Metro are also showing early signs of stabilising. The West Coast district, however, remains on an upward trajectory.

In two weeks' time, the Cape Metro may also be ready to ditch the 'hotspot' label, Winde tells CapeTalk.

This comes as President Ramaphosa and the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meet to review the current Level 3 lockdown regulations which are in place until 15 January.

If lockdown restrictions are to change, Winde says he would support a decision to resume alcohol sales from Monday to Thursday in some areas.

It would definitely my argument that we move out of the hotspot [category]. If you asked me today, I would say only for the Garden Route... If these numbers continue, then I will also argue for the City as well to come out of the hotspot.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Definitely, Garden Route I'm feeling a lot happier about and quite optimistic about the City itself. If you look at our numbers in the last seven days, six days ago we had the highest number of hospital cases across the province.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

I don't want to says it's coming down, but [rather] plateauing. Our R rate is getting closer to one and our test positivity rate is now below 50%.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

It looks like the stricter interventions have helped us. They have definitely helped us in our trauma wards. It looks like we are getting to the peak as was projected.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


Vaccine bottle from ice storage Covid-19 vaccine 123rf

47% of South Africans aren't keen to get the Covid-19 vaccine jab - Ipsos survey

6 January 2021 7:12 AM

Ipsos director Mari Harris says the December survey shows a drop in those willing to be vaccinated, from 64% in September to 53%.

ORTAMBO_0299

NCCC will have to make tough calls when reviewing regulations, says NICD expert

5 January 2021 4:58 PM

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is expected to review the current Level 3 lockdown regulations when it meets on Wednesday morning.

sputnikjpg

Why I'm so passionate about the Covid-19 vaccine - trial participant

5 January 2021 4:05 PM

CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto catches up with Sharon Ekambaram who is currently part of a Covid-19 vaccine trial in South Africa.

president-cyril-ramaphosajpg

Ramaphosa to meet with National Coronavirus Command Council on Wednesday

5 January 2021 2:04 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold a meeting with the National Coronvirus Command Council (NCCC) on Wednesday morning as the Covid-19 death toll climbs.

crime-scene-police-tape-pexels-free-to-usejpeg

Daughter of alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia says he was a 'good, loving man'

5 January 2021 1:51 PM

Yaganathan 'Teddy Mafia' Pillay was gunned down outside his home in Durban on Monday, chaotic scenes followed the shooting.

201223-mp-hospital-edjpg

New Covid-19 facility at Lentegeur hospital up and running

5 January 2021 1:40 PM

Western Cape health officials have created a 200-bed facility at Lentegeur hospital which has been dubbed the Mitchells Plain Hospital of Hope.

Prof Thuli Madonsela

'Covid-19 response: Don't work on your own' Thuli Madonsela tells govt

5 January 2021 1:20 PM

'Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting,' she says.

funeral-parlour-burial-coffin-undertaker-death-123rf

More than 30 000 dead from Covid-19 in SA: Latest figures

5 January 2021 12:51 PM

On Monday Dr Keith Cloete said the Western Cape was expected to hit the peak of the Covid-19 second wave in the next few days.

201219-masiphumelele-edjpg

Displaced Masi residents stuck in limbo while City of CT waits for relief funds

5 January 2021 12:27 PM

The City of Cape Town says it still hasn't received funds from national government to assist Masiphumelele residents who lost their homes in a fire.

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

Govt 'dropped the ball' in securing Covid-19 vaccines - Prof van den Heever

5 January 2021 11:37 AM

Wits School of Governance's Prof van den Heever says govt didn't put its hand up, relying on Covax facility's uncertain timeline.

47% of South Africans aren't keen to get the Covid-19 vaccine jab - Ipsos survey

Local

Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO

Business Lifestyle

Time to remove Garden Route from Covid-19 hotspot list, says Premier Winde

Local

Away wi' ye Donald! Trump told golf not 'essential purpose' for Scotland visit

World

EWN Highlights

No indication of when Ramaphosa will call next 'family meeting'

6 January 2021 10:13 AM

ANC's special NEC sitting ahead of January 8 postponed

6 January 2021 9:53 AM

Former Deputy Defence Minister Mluleki George (72) passes away

6 January 2021 8:41 AM

