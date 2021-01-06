Away wi' ye Donald! Trump told golf not 'essential purpose' for Scotland visit





It looks as if 2021 hasn't got off to the greatest start for Donald Trump.

The outgoing US president has been told in no uncertain terms not to visit his golf resort in Scotland by the country's first minister.

We are not allowing people to come into Scotland without an essential purpose right now. Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland

That would apply to him, just as it would apply to anybody else. Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland

Rumors had begun circulating that Trump was planning a trip to Trump Turnberry after a local paper reported that an American military aircraft - similar to one sometimes used by the president - was scheduled to land at a nearby airport the day before incumbent Joe Biden is to be sworn in.

Sturgeon told reporters in Edinburgh that "coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose".

Scotland First Minister @NicolaSturgeon makes clear @realDonaldTrump is not allowed to come to Scotland this month to escape the inauguration of @JoeBiden due to lockdown rules pic.twitter.com/VwHBZsC5Cp — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) January 5, 2021

This week Sturgeon placed Scotland under a new lockdown, telling Scottish parliament there will be a legal requirement for people to stay at home for the rest the month in those areas currently on Level 4.

"I am more concerned about the situation we face now than I have been at any time since March last year" she said.