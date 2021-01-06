Away wi' ye Donald! Trump told golf not 'essential purpose' for Scotland visit

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Businesses reminded of City support to offer relief
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman James Vos
Today at 11:20
COVID-19's Impact on Africa's Cultural Industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Local businessman and creative Zahier Davids Learns to Thrive in tough economic Circumstances.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:05
NCCC meeting with Kgomotso Modise
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 12:10
Reaction to re-reinstatement of alcohol ban during lockdown
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convener at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 12:15
Fita responds to government's tobacco ban appeal
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni - Chairperson at Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)
Bheki Cele
Today at 12:23
NEC to hold its first meeting today
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 12:37
Beitbridge Border Post crowded as travellers try to beat Zimbabwe lockdown
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:41
Humanitarian crisis at the Border with Pelane Phakadi
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pelane Phakadi - Ewn Correspondent at ...
Today at 12:45
Teddy Mafia shot dead, two men beheaded in Shallcross Deepak Panday on Teddy Mafia
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Deepak Panday
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Ground Culture
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sebastian Daniels
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - The biggest trends this year will be cybersecurity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - The Story of DO MORE FOUNDATION
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Farrer - CEO at DO MORE FOUNDATION
Latest Local
Time to remove Garden Route from Covid-19 hotspot list, says Premier Winde Premier Alan Winde says the Garden Route District has passed the peak of the second Covid-19 wave while cases in the Cape Metro ar... 6 January 2021 10:42 AM
47% of South Africans aren't keen to get the Covid-19 vaccine jab - Ipsos survey Ipsos director Mari Harris says the December survey shows a drop in those willing to be vaccinated, from 64% in September to 53%. 6 January 2021 7:12 AM
NCCC will have to make tough calls when reviewing regulations, says NICD expert The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is expected to review the current Level 3 lockdown regulations when it meets on We... 5 January 2021 4:58 PM
View all Local
'Covid-19 response: Don't work on your own' Thuli Madonsela tells govt 'Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting,' she says. 5 January 2021 1:20 PM
Govt 'dropped the ball' in securing Covid-19 vaccines - Prof van den Heever Wits School of Governance's Prof van den Heever says govt didn't put its hand up, relying on Covax facility's uncertain timeline. 5 January 2021 11:37 AM
'Branded bottles filled with pure alcohol adjusted down sold as genuine product' SA Liquor Brand Owners Association Sibani Mngadi, says industrial-scale production of illegal alcohol is gravely concerning. 5 January 2021 10:52 AM
View all Politics
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO "It's mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health. 6 January 2021 9:01 AM
Various factors behind Eastern Cape coffin shortage, but it can be fixed - Fira The Funeral Industry Reformed Association (Fira) says the challenges facing small funeral parlours in the Eastern Cape have highli... 5 January 2021 11:00 AM
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist… You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here's a 3-point checklist to guide your decision. 4 January 2021 2:31 PM
View all Business
[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage "Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking, 'Daddy, what is this?' What will I answer?" 5 January 2021 10:47 AM
John Maytham's travels: Paradise in a Time of Covid CapeTalk presenter John Maytham describes his time spent with lions, hyenas, leopards, and more of Southern Africa's wildlife. 4 January 2021 2:28 PM
It's confirmed. Fuel prices are going up this Wednesday - and here's by how much South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed. 4 January 2021 2:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Away wi' ye Donald! Trump told golf not 'essential purpose' for Scotland visit Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has shot down a rumored plan for the US president to visit his Scottish golf resort. 6 January 2021 10:57 AM
Assange poses suicide risk if extradited to US says British judge Experts say Julian Assange's case remains an ominous threat to press freedom - he's facing charges of espionage in America. 5 January 2021 5:19 PM
England locks down hard as Covid-19 wreaks havoc with its healthcare system Only essential businesses such as supermarkets, pharmacies and banks remain open while schools remain shut. 5 January 2021 2:03 PM
View all World
Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed' NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border. 6 January 2021 9:07 AM
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year's Cyclone Idai, the world's second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Nando's ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando's – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it's up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it's up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union. 5 January 2021 9:17 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Away wi' ye Donald! Trump told golf not 'essential purpose' for Scotland visit

6 January 2021 10:57 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Donald Trump
Scotland
Nicola Sturgeon
COVID 19
Covid-19 in Scotland
golf resort
Trump Turnberry

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has shot down a rumored plan for the US president to visit his Scottish golf resort.

It looks as if 2021 hasn't got off to the greatest start for Donald Trump.

The outgoing US president has been told in no uncertain terms not to visit his golf resort in Scotland by the country's first minister.

We are not allowing people to come into Scotland without an essential purpose right now.

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland

That would apply to him, just as it would apply to anybody else.

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland

Rumors had begun circulating that Trump was planning a trip to Trump Turnberry after a local paper reported that an American military aircraft - similar to one sometimes used by the president - was scheduled to land at a nearby airport the day before incumbent Joe Biden is to be sworn in.

Sturgeon told reporters in Edinburgh that "coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose".

This week Sturgeon placed Scotland under a new lockdown, telling Scottish parliament there will be a legal requirement for people to stay at home for the rest the month in those areas currently on Level 4.

"I am more concerned about the situation we face now than I have been at any time since March last year" she said.


191021-julian-assangejpg

Assange poses suicide risk if extradited to US says British judge

5 January 2021 5:19 PM

Experts say Julian Assange's case remains an ominous threat to press freedom - he's facing charges of espionage in America.

pounds queen elizabeth england britain british surgical face mask covid-19 123rf

England locks down hard as Covid-19 wreaks havoc with its healthcare system

5 January 2021 2:03 PM

Only essential businesses such as supermarkets, pharmacies and banks remain open while schools remain shut.

Grapefruit vagina orange 123rf

[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage

5 January 2021 10:47 AM

"Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking, 'Daddy, what is this?' What will I answer?”

Greta Thunberg 123rf

My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday

4 January 2021 3:15 PM

Wearing a shirt that said, "Flat Mars Society", Thunberg trolled her detractors, saying, "I’m free at last!"

Donald Trump USA America flag Star-Spangled Banner 123rf 123rfworld

Donald Trump 'begs, demands, threatens' Georgia Republican to 'find' votes

4 January 2021 1:03 PM

"This is extraordinary, even for Donald Trump," says former US diplomat J Brooks Spector.

article-thumb-496-x-271png

Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need

4 January 2021 9:19 AM

Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.

UK Britain flag British covid-19 test 123rf

'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK'

30 December 2020 11:31 AM

A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley.

UK Britain flag British covid-19 test 123rf

Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays

28 December 2020 3:16 PM

On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC.

Good news stories 123rf

2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened

22 December 2020 2:19 PM

Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months.

international-travel-tourism-airport-borders-flight-destination-tourist-123rf

Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant

22 December 2020 8:02 AM

Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa.

47% of South Africans aren't keen to get the Covid-19 vaccine jab - Ipsos survey

Local

Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO

Business Lifestyle

Time to remove Garden Route from Covid-19 hotspot list, says Premier Winde

Local

Away wi' ye Donald! Trump told golf not 'essential purpose' for Scotland visit

World

No indication of when Ramaphosa will call next 'family meeting'

6 January 2021 10:13 AM

ANC's special NEC sitting ahead of January 8 postponed

6 January 2021 9:53 AM

Second COVID-19 wave sees younger people admitted into ICU - health experts

6 January 2021 9:22 AM

