The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - The biggest trends this year will be cybersecurity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - Santam agrees to assess business interruption claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - The Story of DO MORE FOUNDATION
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Farrer - CEO at DO MORE FOUNDATION
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Khayelitsha fires: Minister Sisulu 'makes us empty promises'

6 January 2021 12:01 PM
by Barbara Friedman

Social Justice Coalition's Nkosikhona Swartbooi says Minister of Human Settlements Lindiwe Sisulu made promises to rebuild houses.

The national Minister of Human Settlements, Lindiwe Sisulu was in Khayelitsha yesterday to address concerns after 400 people were left homeless after a fire on New Year's Day.

Homes gutted by a massive fire in the Taiwan informal settlement in Khayelitsha.

Slashed budgets and Covid restrictions have resulted in the City of Cape Town not been able to provide the residents with alternate shelter or building materials.

One of the organisations assisting the residents at a grassroots level is the Social Justice Coalition.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Social Justice Coalition's Nkosikhona Swartbooi about a confrontation with the Human Settlements Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, involving promises to 400 Khayelitsha fire victims.

Swartbooi says after the fires in Masiphumulele in December, a statement was released by Human Settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi, that the City of Cape Town had exhausted its budget and will not be able to assist victims of fires.

This came as a shock because in Cape Town we have informal settlements that have existed for the past 30 to 35 years, and we can anticipate them existing for the next 20 years.

Nkosikhona Swartbooi, Head of Advocacy and Organising - Social Justice Coalition

If we are going to say that there is no budget to help people living in informal settlements, in case of fire then how is it that we can help people when we know there is a fire season in Cape Town starting in November.

Nkosikhona Swartbooi, Head of Advocacy and Organising - Social Justice Coalition

Swartbooi says 45% of the human settlement and development budget is being returned by the City to National Treasury.

The budget cut is a result of the City underspending on its budget.

Nkosikhona Swartbooi, Head of Advocacy and Organising - Social Justice Coalition

However, Refilwe pointed out, many cities in South Africa have informal housing settlements, yet Cape Town is the only municipality that does provide emergency relief during fires.

Should the issue rather be posed to the National Minister of Human Settlements, she asks?

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Tuesday did visit the affected area on Tuesday.

The Minister comes and makes promises to ordinary people who have lost their homes through fire saying I will rebuild your home, and if there is no money from the government I will use money from my pocket. We have this on record.

Nkosikhona Swartbooi, Head of Advocacy and Organising - Social Justice Coalition

He says she has previously made what he calls 'empty promises.'

It is the empty promises they make to communities and never fulfill them.

Nkosikhona Swartbooi, Head of Advocacy and Organising - Social Justice Coalition

Listen to the Social Justice Coalition's Nkosikhona Swartbooi below:


6 January 2021 12:01 PM
by Barbara Friedman

