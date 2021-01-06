Increase in wildfires, but drop in structural fires over December period - CoCT





The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service had a busy December period, responding to more than 2,000 vegetation and structural fires.

Collectively, there were 2,251 vegetation and structural fires last month, compared to 2,114 incidents recorded in December 2019.

The City says there has been an increase in vegetation fires, but a marked downturn in structural fires year-on-year.

In 2019, firefighters responded to 1,627 vegetation fires compared to 1,915 wildfires in December 2020.

There were 268 informal structural fires in 2019 while 177 shack fires were reported in 2020.

Formal structural fires accounted for 219 of the residential fires in 2019. The number of these blazes dropped to 159 in December last year.

The City’s mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith says while the downturn in fires is encouraging, the devasting impact is unrelenting.

