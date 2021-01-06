Is this the best pie on the N2?
As roadside fodder goes, there's nothing quite like the padstal experience to offer some welcome sustenance and respite on a long road trip.
Delicious jams and fresh fruit and veg are standard fare, but for many, the real draw of the traditional South African farm stall are the homemade pies.
For years firey debates have raged about which farm stalls offer the best pies with the crumbliest pastry and most generous fillings.
Hoping to settle the argument once and for all travel writer Lucy Corne headed out to the Overberg in search of the best pies on the N2.
She joined CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto to share her findings and it came down to two key players....
It was basically between Peregrine and Houw Hoek.Lucy Corne, Travel writer/Founder - #LetUsBuyBeer campaign
Peregrine really crunched it on the pastry - it's so crumbly and buttery and perfect.Lucy Corne, Travel writer/Founder - #LetUsBuyBeer campaign
At Houw Hoek they don't keep their pies warm, they have to warm them up in the microwave which makes the pastry soggy.Lucy Corne, Travel writer/Founder - #LetUsBuyBeer campaign
Houw Hoek's filling was a bit more juicy, it had a bit more gravyLucy Corne, Travel writer/Founder - #LetUsBuyBeer campaign
RELATED: Popular 'little pie shop' on the N2 has taken off
I took my findings back to a Whatsapp group and one person left in disgust...I think it was in jest!Lucy Corne, Travel writer/Founder - #LetUsBuyBeer campaign
Listen to a podcast of the full interview from Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto by clicking below:
