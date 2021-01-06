Eskom: Brace for Stage 2 load shedding on Wednesday and Thursday night
The power utility announced on Wednesday that Stage 2 load shedding would be implemented from 10pm to 5am on both Wednesday and Thursday nights.
The City of Cape Town has confirmed that City-supplied customers will also experience Stage 2 load shedding on both nights.
RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
#PowerAlert 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 6, 2021
Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding from 22:00 until 05:00 for two nights@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/sLPsf5c7gv
Eskom will be on Stage 2 load-shedding today, 6 January, from 22:00 until tomorrow, 7 January, at 05:00.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) January 6, 2021
City customers will also be on Stage 2. This will be repeated on Thursday night, 7 January, until Friday morning, 8 January.#CTInfo pic.twitter.com/A4vij9WSFv
