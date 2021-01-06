'I like doing things people say aren't possible for someone in a wheelchair'





Meet Alwyn Uys - accomplished triathlete, ironman competitor, and now, the first paraplegic swimmer to brave the choppy waters between Robben Island and Blouberg Beach.

Six years ago Uys was in a car accident that almost cost him his life and left him paralysed from the chest down.

Through sheer determination, four years later he became the first South African paraplegic to ever complete an Ironman.

Now Alwyn has gone on to become the first to swim the Robben Island to Blouberg ocean crossing.

While people with other disabilities have completed the swim, Alwyn became the first with his particular disability.

On 11 December, Uys completed the 7,687m swim from Robben Island to Bloubergstrand in positively chilly 14 degree waters.

He joined CapeTalk's Amy MacIver recently to talk about the mental and physical feat.

(Click below to listen to the full conversation)

It was a lot more mentally challenging than I thought it would be...quite scary! Alwyn Uys, Athlete

Coming to the last kilometre the current got really bad and the conditions really got worse, so that was quite challenging, just to keep my cool. Alwyn Uys, Athlete

Ever since I had my accident, I enjoy the things that people say aren't possible or are outrageous for someone in a wheelchair. Alwyn Uys, Athlete

For more pictures of Alwyn's extraordinary crossing, click here