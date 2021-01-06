You have nothing to worry about – Govt on Coronavirus Council (NCCC) meeting
There was nothing urgent about Wednesday’s National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meeting, according to the government.
RELATED: 'President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t host family meeting on Wednesday'
There is no indication yet of when President Cyril Ramaphosa will call his next “family meeting”.
Mandy Wiener interviewed EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise.
A lot has happened since then [adjusted level-3 lockdown] … We now have more cases than we’ve ever had…Kgomotso Modise, reporter - EWN
… she [government communications] is insisting we have nothing to worry about…Kgomotso Modise, reporter - EWN
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
