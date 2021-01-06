You have nothing to worry about – Govt on Coronavirus Council (NCCC) meeting





There was nothing urgent about Wednesday’s National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meeting, according to the government.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

There is no indication yet of when President Cyril Ramaphosa will call his next “family meeting”.

Mandy Wiener interviewed EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise.

A lot has happened since then [adjusted level-3 lockdown] … We now have more cases than we’ve ever had… Kgomotso Modise, reporter - EWN

… she [government communications] is insisting we have nothing to worry about… Kgomotso Modise, reporter - EWN

