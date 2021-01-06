Allow off-site booze sales and compensate us R20k each - liquor traders to govt





The council wants South African tavern owners to resume alcohol sales for at-home consumption from 16 January.

Convener Lucky Ntimane says off-site sales will encourage the consumption of liquor at home whilst ensuring the livelihoods of liquor traders.

The council wants SA government to compensate traders for the financial losses incurred due to a series of alcohol bans implemented since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown in March last year.

The NLTC has also urged the government to consider a moratorium on liquor licence renewals for at least one year.

The council issued a statement on Tuesday appealing to the government to consider its proposals ahead of the National Coronavirus Command Council’s (NCCC) meeting on Wednesday morning.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country back to an adjusted level 3 lockdown, which includes a 9pm curfew and a ban on the sale and transportation of alcohol.

Ramaphosa assured South Africans at the time that the tighter restrictions would be reviewed before 15 January.

Ntimane says while traders support government efforts to combat the Covid-19 second wave, approximately 250,000 jobs are on the line.

According to the NLTC, at least 165,000 people lost their jobs as a result of the first two alcohol bans last year.

We are asking for a R20,000 once-off fee to cover the losses that we have suffered in the previous lockdown as well as allowing for taverns to operate as off-premise [traders] going forward. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

This will allow for people to be able to buy liquor and consume it in the comfort of their own homes. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

Another issue that we have requested the government to have a look at is the issue of licence fees. We continue to pay full licence fees even though we are not able to trade. We are calling on the government to issue a moratorium on licence renewals so that we don't have to pay those for a period of up to a year. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

Our submission to the government was that we request them to consider the issue of balancing livelihoods, which we feel they haven't done in the past few occasions when decisions had to be made to allow for the sale of liquor to take hold. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report: