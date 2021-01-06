Is another cigarette ban on the cards after govt moves to appeal? Fita responds





702 is simulcasting The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener on CapeTalk this week.

The Western Cape High Court decision found against Regulation 45 of the laws governing the State of Disaster Management Act and declared the government's decision to ban the sale of tobacco products unconstitutional.

This week government declared its intention to appeal the ruling and this has raised concerns about another tobacco ban in South Africa, says Mandy Wiener.

Mandy talks to the chairperson at Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) Sinenhlanhla Mnguni to find out if this is feasible.

At this stage, it is really all speculative and people are judging what we have seen from government in as far as firstly, the appeal that you alluded to, and further, the meeting this morning by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC). Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chair - Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)

These may have given people the impression that govt may be shifting towards potentially another ban on the sale of cigarettes. Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chair - Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)

But if one has regard to the court papers which were filed by government in the application for leave to appeal, one gets the sense that government wants the freedom to be able to implement such a ban in the future should such a need arise. Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chair - Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)

Mnguni says he believes the government wishes to be seen to be doing what is best for South African citizens.

Potentially banning cigarettes in the future may according to their medical evidence..may be to decrease the burden on the health care system. We do not agree with that. Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chair - Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)

Since the ban was lifted we have not seen any evidence to support a ban on the sale of cigarettes but what we saw was people are more likely to share cigarettes during the ban...due to the increased costs. Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chair - Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)

Listen to the interview below: