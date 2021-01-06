Police Minister Cele: 'SANDF on its way to Southern Cape to help police beaches'





702's The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener is being simulcast to CapeTalk this week.

On Wednesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited beaches in the Southern Cape checking on Covid-19 regulation compliance. Tuesday saw Cele on the West Coast doing the same checks.

Mandy Wiener chats to Minster Cele about his latest visits to Herold Bay, Hartenbos, Diaz Beach, and Santos Beach in Mossel Bay.

He talks to her from Santos Beach.

What prompted us to come both south and west of the Western Cape, was the initial defiance of the people and the swimming on the beach. Police Minister Bheki Cele

We found that the compliance on the West Coast has really increased with the exception of Langebaan where they were still surfing and we arrested a few people there. And what irritates me more, was that they were foreign nationals coming from Europe where their beaches are closed...and they come to surf here and undermine our state. Police Minister Bheki Cele

But coming to the Southern Cape he says the compliance is good.

It is much better than we had initially heard on the four beaches. Now people are complying and those that might not understand...we have requested soldiers to come this afternoon to enhance and work with our members of SAPS. Police Minister Bheki Cele

He says South African Police Services (SAPS) numbers are down due to Covid-19 infections and isolations so this additional assistance for SANDF will help.

But I must say it is a lot better, the compliance than it was before. Police Minister Bheki Cele

Cele made the request for SANDF assistance to the Minister of Defence.

As I speak to you, they are on their way...They have arrived in Cape Town and are on their way to the Southern Cape. Police Minister Bheki Cele

He says it will also help SAPS fight crime rather than police beaches.

He counters criticism of him spending so much time and effort policing the beaches rather than dealing with what many consider other more pressing issues, saying the media always choose to interview him when he is on the beach and not during all his other activities.

I spent all last week in the townships and rural areas. But you don't ask me about that. You only ask me about the beaches. Police Minister Bheki Cele

Listen to what Minister Cele has to say below: