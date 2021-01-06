Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - The biggest trends this year will be cybersecurity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - Santam agrees to assess business interruption claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - The Story of DO MORE FOUNDATION
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Farrer - CEO at DO MORE FOUNDATION
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council). 6 January 2021 6:37 PM
Want to fly with us? Show us your vaccine certificate says Qantas The Australian airline says anyone traveling on an international flight will be required to produce a vaccination certificate. 6 January 2021 5:31 PM
Can your boss force you to get the Covid-19 vaccine? Covid-19 vaccine rollouts are underway in some countries, John Maytham asks if employers can make vaccines compulsory for staff. 6 January 2021 4:44 PM
View all Local
Police Minister Cele: 'SANDF on its way to Southern Cape to help police beaches' Speaking from Santos Beach in Mossel Bay, Minister Bheki Cele says while compliance there has improved, SAPS could use the help. 6 January 2021 1:36 PM
Is another cigarette ban on the cards after govt moves to appeal? Fita responds Fita chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni believes govt wants the freedom to be able to implement such a ban in the future if needed. 6 January 2021 12:54 PM
NCCC will have to make tough calls when reviewing regulations, says NICD expert The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is expected to review the current Level 3 lockdown regulations when it meets on We... 5 January 2021 4:58 PM
View all Politics
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
You have nothing to worry about – Govt on Coronavirus Council (NCCC) meeting A lot has happened since the country moved to an adjusted level-3 lockdown. Mandy Wiener interviews EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise. 6 January 2021 12:15 PM
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
View all Business
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO "It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health. 6 January 2021 9:01 AM
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Want to fly with us? Show us your vaccine certificate says Qantas The Australian airline says anyone traveling on an international flight will be required to produce a vaccination certificate. 6 January 2021 5:31 PM
Away wi' ye Donald! Trump told golf not 'essential purpose' for Scotland visit Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has shot down a rumored plan for the US president to visit his Scottish golf resort. 6 January 2021 10:57 AM
Assange poses suicide risk if extradited to US says British judge Experts say Julian Assange's case remains an ominous threat to press freedom - he's facing charges of espionage in America. 5 January 2021 5:19 PM
View all World
Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed' NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border. 6 January 2021 9:07 AM
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
View all Africa
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches. 6 January 2021 5:24 PM
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Police Minister Cele: 'SANDF on its way to Southern Cape to help police beaches'

6 January 2021 1:36 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SANDF
Beaches
Police minister Bheki Cele
COVID-19
beaches close

Speaking from Santos Beach in Mossel Bay, Minister Bheki Cele says while compliance there has improved, SAPS could use the help.

702's The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener is being simulcast to CapeTalk this week.

On Wednesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited beaches in the Southern Cape checking on Covid-19 regulation compliance. Tuesday saw Cele on the West Coast doing the same checks.

Mandy Wiener chats to Minster Cele about his latest visits to Herold Bay, Hartenbos, Diaz Beach, and Santos Beach in Mossel Bay.

He talks to her from Santos Beach.

What prompted us to come both south and west of the Western Cape, was the initial defiance of the people and the swimming on the beach.

Police Minister Bheki Cele

We found that the compliance on the West Coast has really increased with the exception of Langebaan where they were still surfing and we arrested a few people there. And what irritates me more, was that they were foreign nationals coming from Europe where their beaches are closed...and they come to surf here and undermine our state.

Police Minister Bheki Cele

But coming to the Southern Cape he says the compliance is good.

It is much better than we had initially heard on the four beaches. Now people are complying and those that might not understand...we have requested soldiers to come this afternoon to enhance and work with our members of SAPS.

Police Minister Bheki Cele

He says South African Police Services (SAPS) numbers are down due to Covid-19 infections and isolations so this additional assistance for SANDF will help.

But I must say it is a lot better, the compliance than it was before.

Police Minister Bheki Cele

Cele made the request for SANDF assistance to the Minister of Defence.

As I speak to you, they are on their way...They have arrived in Cape Town and are on their way to the Southern Cape.

Police Minister Bheki Cele

He says it will also help SAPS fight crime rather than police beaches.

He counters criticism of him spending so much time and effort policing the beaches rather than dealing with what many consider other more pressing issues, saying the media always choose to interview him when he is on the beach and not during all his other activities.

I spent all last week in the townships and rural areas. But you don't ask me about that. You only ask me about the beaches.

Police Minister Bheki Cele

Listen to what Minister Cele has to say below:


6 January 2021 1:36 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
SANDF
Beaches
Police minister Bheki Cele
COVID-19
beaches close

More from Local

SAB beer crates

SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban

6 January 2021 6:37 PM

The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Want to fly with us? Show us your vaccine certificate says Qantas

6 January 2021 5:31 PM

The Australian airline says anyone traveling on an international flight will be required to produce a vaccination certificate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pfizerjpg

Can your boss force you to get the Covid-19 vaccine?

6 January 2021 4:44 PM

Covid-19 vaccine rollouts are underway in some countries, John Maytham asks if employers can make vaccines compulsory for staff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alwynuys

'I like doing things people say aren't possible for someone in a wheelchair'

6 January 2021 3:59 PM

Para-athlete Alywn Uys talk to Amy MacIver about the physical and mental challenges of his recent Robben Island crossing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ORTAMBO_0287

'President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t host family meeting on Wednesday'

6 January 2021 3:09 PM

Traumatised South Africans are worried about another "family meeting" after the Coronavirus Command Council meeting on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coffinjpg

Teddy Mafia to be buried in 'diamond' casket at R300k funeral on Thursday

6 January 2021 2:03 PM

The funeral of alleged crime kingpin Teddy Mafia is due to take place in Shallcross, Durban on Thursday amid increased security.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pack of tobacco cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpolitics

Is another cigarette ban on the cards after govt moves to appeal? Fita responds

6 January 2021 12:54 PM

Fita chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni believes govt wants the freedom to be able to implement such a ban in the future if needed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ORTAMBO_0293

You have nothing to worry about – Govt on Coronavirus Council (NCCC) meeting

6 January 2021 12:15 PM

A lot has happened since the country moved to an adjusted level-3 lockdown. Mandy Wiener interviews EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200716 candle timer-loadshedding power cuts outage

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

6 January 2021 11:56 AM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Light bulb against dark background, electricity, load shedding. Image: Pexels.

Eskom: Brace for Stage 2 load shedding on Wednesday and Thursday night

6 January 2021 11:52 AM

Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding for two nights from 10pm, with no reprieve for City-supplied customers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

SAB beer crates

SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban

6 January 2021 6:37 PM

The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pack of tobacco cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpolitics

Is another cigarette ban on the cards after govt moves to appeal? Fita responds

6 January 2021 12:54 PM

Fita chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni believes govt wants the freedom to be able to implement such a ban in the future if needed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ORTAMBO_0299

NCCC will have to make tough calls when reviewing regulations, says NICD expert

5 January 2021 4:58 PM

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is expected to review the current Level 3 lockdown regulations when it meets on Wednesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prof Thuli Madonsela

'Covid-19 response: Don't work on your own' Thuli Madonsela tells govt

5 January 2021 1:20 PM

'Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting,' she says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

Govt 'dropped the ball' in securing Covid-19 vaccines - Prof van den Heever

5 January 2021 11:37 AM

Wits School of Governance's Prof van den Heever says govt didn't put its hand up, relying on Covax facility's uncertain timeline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-trader-outlet-alcohol-sales-booze-ban-spirits-bottle-bar-tavern-pub-123rf

'Branded bottles filled with pure alcohol adjusted down sold as genuine product'

5 January 2021 10:52 AM

SA Liquor Brand Owners Association Sibani Mngadi, says industrial-scale production of illegal alcohol is gravely concerning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exam papers

Matric exam paper marking is underway, results to be released in February

5 January 2021 9:12 AM

Training of markers took place on Sunday and Monday and the main marking period begins on Tuesday until 21 January, says WCED.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

SA Covid-19 vaccine Feb rollout 'an optimistic expectation' - MAC's Prof Schoub

4 January 2021 1:35 PM

Chair of Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Prof Barry Schoub says February rollout start date is still unclear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rush hour traffic cars highway 123rftraffic 123rf

Holiday road traffic home lower than usual, provincial road deaths halved

4 January 2021 12:58 PM

W Cape Dept of Transport communications head Jandre Bakker estimates 25% lower volumes on already lower projections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

vaccine-trial-study-science-vaccination-medicine-123rf

Covid-19 vaccine bilateral negotiations began in September 2020 - Health Dept

4 January 2021 7:17 AM

Health Dept Deputy Director-General, Dr Anban Pillay says the vaccine rollout will piggyback on SA's existing vaccine structure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t host family meeting on Wednesday'

Local Business

SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban

Business Local Politics

Can your boss force you to get the Covid-19 vaccine?

Local

Teddy Mafia to be buried in 'diamond' casket at R300k funeral on Thursday

Local

EWN Highlights

Gauteng residents warned to brace for persistent rainfall

6 January 2021 5:33 PM

COVID-19: Trio gets jail time for hosting NYE party in Zimbabwe

6 January 2021 4:30 PM

WC in ‘uncharted territory’ as oxygen use at private, public hospitals increases

6 January 2021 4:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA