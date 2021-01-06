Teddy Mafia to be buried in 'diamond' casket at R300k funeral on Thursday





The funeral of alleged drug kingpin 'Teddy Mafia' is due to get underway on Thursday with 'no expense spared', according to reports.

Born Yaganthan Pillay, the suspected gangster was shot at his home on Monday and later died en route to hospital.

Funeral director Christopher Moodley from Pinetown Funeral Services in Chatsworth told IOL.co.za that Pillay's funeral is likely to cost in excess of R300 000.

It's believed he will be laid to rest in a “diamond” studded casket at Shallcross cemetery.

Following his shooting on Monday, the suspected gunmen were caught and later beheaded, it's believed by members of the local community.

Meanwhile, during an interview with eNCA, police minister Bheki Cele questioned how it was that Pillay was never successfully prosecuted, despite being a 'known gangster and drug dealer'.

On Wednesday CapeTalk's Mandy Wiener spoke to local author Deepak Panday about Pillay's past and how he was viewed in the Chatsworth area of Durban where he lived for many years.

The community was basically a dumping ground, there's no assistance coming from government or law enforcement... Deepak Panday, Author - Kings of Durban

He became the caregiver and civil servant of that community...people began to look up to him Deepak Panday, Author - Kings of Durban

He was there assisting when nobody else was... Deepak Panday, Author - Kings of Durban

The Director of Public Prosecutions KwaZulu-Natal Advocate Elaine Zungu has confirmed a criminal case against Pillay will be struck off the roll following his death.

Pillay was facing charges relating to illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

