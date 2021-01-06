Teddy Mafia to be buried in 'diamond' casket at R300k funeral on Thursday
The funeral of alleged drug kingpin 'Teddy Mafia' is due to get underway on Thursday with 'no expense spared', according to reports.
Born Yaganthan Pillay, the suspected gangster was shot at his home on Monday and later died en route to hospital.
Funeral director Christopher Moodley from Pinetown Funeral Services in Chatsworth told IOL.co.za that Pillay's funeral is likely to cost in excess of R300 000.
It's believed he will be laid to rest in a “diamond” studded casket at Shallcross cemetery.
Following his shooting on Monday, the suspected gunmen were caught and later beheaded, it's believed by members of the local community.
Meanwhile, during an interview with eNCA, police minister Bheki Cele questioned how it was that Pillay was never successfully prosecuted, despite being a 'known gangster and drug dealer'.
Police Minister Bheki Cele is visiting some of the hotspots in the West Coast this afternoon to monitor COVID-19 compliance. One former mayor said the region is doing its best to make residents aware of COVID-19 protocols. Reporter Ronald Masinda spoke to him. pic.twitter.com/f30HdDtHNq— eNCA (@eNCA) January 5, 2021
RELATED: Daughter of alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia says he was a 'good, loving man'
On Wednesday CapeTalk's Mandy Wiener spoke to local author Deepak Panday about Pillay's past and how he was viewed in the Chatsworth area of Durban where he lived for many years.
The community was basically a dumping ground, there's no assistance coming from government or law enforcement...Deepak Panday, Author - Kings of Durban
He became the caregiver and civil servant of that community...people began to look up to himDeepak Panday, Author - Kings of Durban
He was there assisting when nobody else was...Deepak Panday, Author - Kings of Durban
The Director of Public Prosecutions KwaZulu-Natal Advocate Elaine Zungu has confirmed a criminal case against Pillay will be struck off the roll following his death.
Pillay was facing charges relating to illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
Listen to the full conversation with Kings of Durban author Deepak Panday by clicking below:
More from Local
SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban
The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council).Read More
Want to fly with us? Show us your vaccine certificate says Qantas
The Australian airline says anyone traveling on an international flight will be required to produce a vaccination certificate.Read More
Can your boss force you to get the Covid-19 vaccine?
Covid-19 vaccine rollouts are underway in some countries, John Maytham asks if employers can make vaccines compulsory for staff.Read More
'I like doing things people say aren't possible for someone in a wheelchair'
Para-athlete Alywn Uys talk to Amy MacIver about the physical and mental challenges of his recent Robben Island crossing.Read More
'President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t host family meeting on Wednesday'
Traumatised South Africans are worried about another "family meeting" after the Coronavirus Command Council meeting on Wednesday.Read More
Police Minister Cele: 'SANDF on its way to Southern Cape to help police beaches'
Speaking from Santos Beach in Mossel Bay, Minister Bheki Cele says while compliance there has improved, SAPS could use the help.Read More
Is another cigarette ban on the cards after govt moves to appeal? Fita responds
Fita chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni believes govt wants the freedom to be able to implement such a ban in the future if needed.Read More
You have nothing to worry about – Govt on Coronavirus Council (NCCC) meeting
A lot has happened since the country moved to an adjusted level-3 lockdown. Mandy Wiener interviews EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Eskom: Brace for Stage 2 load shedding on Wednesday and Thursday night
Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding for two nights from 10pm, with no reprieve for City-supplied customers.Read More