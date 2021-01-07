Is President Ramaphosa addressing the nation? Here's how to verify your info





South Africans have been urged to only accept news from reputable sources and government communication channels after rumours of a presidential address this week.

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) met on Wednesday morning, sparking widespread speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa would be addressing the nation soon.

It's not yet confirmed when President Ramaphosa will next update South Africans on the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. Here's some advice on how to verify your information.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa announces a return to level 3 restrictions during an address on 28 December 2020. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

How to confirm if a Presidential address will be happening:

Check for updates on official government channels

Presidential addresses are announced on the official social media accounts of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) and The Presidency.

You can follow The Presidency on Twitter or Facebook, alternatively, you can keep up to date via the GCIS Twitter account.

There are also active Facebook and Twitter accounts for the South African Government where the latest information is also available.

Cross-reference any information you come across on social media with trusted organisations and news outlets

Shortly after the government has confirmed that a presidential address is taking place, reputable news sources will cover the story.

Always check that at least two or more credible news outlets are reporting on the announcement.

Keep in mind that there is an official procedure in place

President Ramaphosa doesn't just announce changes out of the blue. His presidential addresses are preceded by meetings with the NCC, the President's Coordinating Council (PCC), and Cabinet.

If the President hasn't met with any of these bodies, then a televised speech from the Union Buildings is unlikely.

Watch out for misinformation, outdated articles and fake news accounts

Always be on the lookout for fake news and misinformation on your social media timeline.

If there is a suspicious article you come across, be sure to check for the following:

1. Is the website or social media account legitimate? Watch out for 'satire' sites or parody accounts

2. Is there a supporting source to back the information?

3. When was the story was originally published? Check the time and date because it could be outdated information

4. Think twice before forwarding any information if you haven't verified if it's true and accurate

Remember that fake news is a crime and you can report it

Anyone that creates or spreads fake news around the Covid-19 pandemic is liable for prosecution, in terms of the National State of Disaster regulations.

The SA government has urged the public to report fake news through the Real411 website here, via the Whatsapp line on 067 966 4015, or send an email to fakenewsalert@dtps.gov.za.

