Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - The biggest trends this year will be cybersecurity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - Santam agrees to assess business interruption claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - The Story of DO MORE FOUNDATION
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Farrer - CEO at DO MORE FOUNDATION
Latest Local
SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council). 6 January 2021 6:37 PM
Want to fly with us? Show us your vaccine certificate says Qantas The Australian airline says anyone traveling on an international flight will be required to produce a vaccination certificate. 6 January 2021 5:31 PM
Can your boss force you to get the Covid-19 vaccine? Covid-19 vaccine rollouts are underway in some countries, John Maytham asks if employers can make vaccines compulsory for staff. 6 January 2021 4:44 PM
View all Local
Police Minister Cele: 'SANDF on its way to Southern Cape to help police beaches' Speaking from Santos Beach in Mossel Bay, Minister Bheki Cele says while compliance there has improved, SAPS could use the help. 6 January 2021 1:36 PM
Is another cigarette ban on the cards after govt moves to appeal? Fita responds Fita chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni believes govt wants the freedom to be able to implement such a ban in the future if needed. 6 January 2021 12:54 PM
NCCC will have to make tough calls when reviewing regulations, says NICD expert The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is expected to review the current Level 3 lockdown regulations when it meets on We... 5 January 2021 4:58 PM
View all Politics
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
You have nothing to worry about – Govt on Coronavirus Council (NCCC) meeting A lot has happened since the country moved to an adjusted level-3 lockdown. Mandy Wiener interviews EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise. 6 January 2021 12:15 PM
[WATCH] Nando's ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando's – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
View all Business
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO "It's mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health. 6 January 2021 9:01 AM
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it's up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it's up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Want to fly with us? Show us your vaccine certificate says Qantas The Australian airline says anyone traveling on an international flight will be required to produce a vaccination certificate. 6 January 2021 5:31 PM
Away wi' ye Donald! Trump told golf not 'essential purpose' for Scotland visit Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has shot down a rumored plan for the US president to visit his Scottish golf resort. 6 January 2021 10:57 AM
Assange poses suicide risk if extradited to US says British judge Experts say Julian Assange's case remains an ominous threat to press freedom - he's facing charges of espionage in America. 5 January 2021 5:19 PM
View all World
Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed' NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border. 6 January 2021 9:07 AM
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year's Cyclone Idai, the world's second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
View all Africa
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches. 6 January 2021 5:24 PM
[WATCH] Nando's ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando's – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it's up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it's up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
View all Opinion
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else'

6 January 2021 2:19 PM
by Kabous le Roux
People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).

The Mandalorian was the most pirated television show of 2020, according to Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.

The Star Wars spinoff is not legally available in South Africa.

© Peter Ekvall/123rf.com

More from Vermeulen:

Most-pirated TV shows of 2020:

  1. The Mandalorian

  2. The Boys

  3. Westworld

  4. Vikings

  5. Star Trek: Picard

  6. Rick and Morty

  7. Walking Dead

  8. The Outsider

  9. Arrow

  10. The Flash

“The top three nicely shows how fragmented the online entertainment industry has become,” commented filesharing blog TorrentFreak.

“In order to watch all three series, one needs three separate subscriptions.”

It’s notable that Netflix doesn’t have a show in the top-10.

Jeremy van Wyk interviewed Vermeulen.

The reason there are no Netflix shows on that list is that pirates have Netflix accounts.

Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

The Mandalorian is just a great show…

Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

People prefer to pirate Amazon Prime shows rather than pay for them... For some reason, people pay for Netflix but not for Amazon Prime… People are only willing to pay for one subscription…

Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

What Game of Thrones did for HBO is what The Mandalorian is doing for Disney+ … They’re sitting on a hit! … People are willing to pay for Disney+ to access The Mandalorian.

Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

People are cancelling their DStv Premium subscriptions… and going to Netflix instead… they do without sport, simply because they don’t have money…

Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

The streaming video space is so confusing… figuring out what is where is too much effort… Piracy won’t stop so long as there are geographic restrictions on content… The price point is essential…

Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large - MyBroadband

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


6 January 2021 2:19 PM
by Kabous le Roux
