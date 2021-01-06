'President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t host family meeting on Wednesday'





The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) met on Wednesday but there is no indication when President Cyril Ramaphosa will host the next “family meeting”.

RELATED: You have nothing to worry about – Govt on Coronavirus Council (NCCC) meeting

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Traumatised South Africans speculated widely and apparently falsely that Ramaphosa expedited the meeting on the back of a severe second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Government spokespeople were quick to dispute the rumours.

“There is no specific issue that is going to be discussed,” said the Government Communication and Information System’s (GCIS) Phumla Williams.

“It’s going to be guided by the report that they will be receiving from the operations centre.”

Williams says no meetings were rescheduled and the President does not plan to speak today or even this week.