



If the word of the year for 2020 was 'lockdown', surely the word of the year (so far) for 2021 must be 'vaccine'.

On 8 December 90-year-old British grandmother Margaret Keenan became the first person to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 jab as part of a mass vaccination programme.

According to a 15-country survey conducted in December among 13,500 adults, only 53% of South Africans said they would be willing to take the vaccine when it becomes available.

47% said they would refuse the vaccine. But what if that decision is out of their hands?

CapeTalk's John Maytham asks labour lawyer Puke Maserumule whether companies that supply vaccines can force their staff to have it.

"It looks as if mining companies, banking companies, retail chains might be paying for vaccines for their workers" says Maytham.

We don't really have a general piece of legislation that compels people to be vaccinated against any type of disease. Puke Maserumule, Labour law specialist - Maserumule Attorneys

Secondly, we also have a constitution that protects the right to bodily integrity. Puke Maserumule, Labour law specialist - Maserumule Attorneys

We do have the Health and Safety Act which says the employer must provide a safe and healthy working environment...but that doesn't trump the constitutional right to bodily integrity. Puke Maserumule, Labour law specialist - Maserumule Attorneys

RELATED: Why I'm so passionate about the Covid-19 vaccine - trial participant

RELATED: 47% of South Africans aren't keen to get the Covid-19 vaccine jab - Ipsos survey

Can your boss force you to get the Covid-19 vaccine? Click below to find out: