Santam to start processing business interruption claims in wake of court rulings Santam finally accepts it's liable for contingent business interruption claims. Wendy Knowler on the pandemic's insurance sagas. 6 January 2021 8:31 PM
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you 'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit. 6 January 2021 7:47 PM
SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council). 6 January 2021 6:37 PM
Police Minister Cele: 'SANDF on its way to Southern Cape to help police beaches' Speaking from Santos Beach in Mossel Bay, Minister Bheki Cele says while compliance there has improved, SAPS could use the help. 6 January 2021 1:36 PM
Is another cigarette ban on the cards after govt moves to appeal? Fita responds Fita chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni believes govt wants the freedom to be able to implement such a ban in the future if needed. 6 January 2021 12:54 PM
NCCC will have to make tough calls when reviewing regulations, says NICD expert The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is expected to review the current Level 3 lockdown regulations when it meets on We... 5 January 2021 4:58 PM
'President Cyril Ramaphosa won't host family meeting on Wednesday' Traumatised South Africans are worried about another "family meeting" after the Coronavirus Command Council meeting on Wednesday. 6 January 2021 3:09 PM
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
You have nothing to worry about – Govt on Coronavirus Council (NCCC) meeting A lot has happened since the country moved to an adjusted level-3 lockdown. Mandy Wiener interviews EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise. 6 January 2021 12:15 PM
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO "It's mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health. 6 January 2021 9:01 AM
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it's up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it's up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage "Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking, 'Daddy, what is this?' What will I answer?" 5 January 2021 10:47 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
Want to fly with us? Show us your vaccine certificate says Qantas The Australian airline says anyone traveling on an international flight will be required to produce a vaccination certificate. 6 January 2021 5:31 PM
Away wi' ye Donald! Trump told golf not 'essential purpose' for Scotland visit Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has shot down a rumored plan for the US president to visit his Scottish golf resort. 6 January 2021 10:57 AM
Assange poses suicide risk if extradited to US says British judge Experts say Julian Assange's case remains an ominous threat to press freedom - he's facing charges of espionage in America. 5 January 2021 5:19 PM
Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed' NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border. 6 January 2021 9:07 AM
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year's Cyclone Idai, the world's second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches. 6 January 2021 5:24 PM
[WATCH] Nando's ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando's – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10' "Over the last month, it's up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it's up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!" 5 January 2021 12:55 PM
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you

6 January 2021 7:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
SARS
The Money Show
South African Revenue Service
offshore investing
taxation
offshore holdings
Jean du Toit
Automatic Exchange of Information

'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit.

One route to avoid taxation has traditionally been to take your money offshore, without disclosure.

Now the South African Revenue Service has offshore investors on its radar.

Sars is finally ready to utilise the Automatic Exchange of Information to investigate South African tax residents' offshore holdings, says tax attorney Jean du Toit.

Some taxpayers have already received notices to this effect.

If you are a South African tax resident you are subject to taxation on your worldwide income and you are required to disclose that to Sars.

Jean du Toit, Tax attorney - Tax Consulting South Africa

Du Toit explains the system in conversation with Ray White on The Money Show.

It refers to what is called the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) which was developed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) back in 2014.

Jean du Toit, Tax attorney - Tax Consulting South Africa

It requires financial institutions of participating jurisdictions to report account information of non-residents to their tax authority, which then shares this information with the corresponding authority where the individual is resident [in this case, Sars].

Jean du Toit, Tax attorney - Tax Consulting South Africa

[This notice] says Sars has obtained information through this process from 87 different jurisdictions regarding South African taxpayers.

Jean du Toit, Tax attorney - Tax Consulting South Africa

If this tool has been available since 2014, why has Sars chosen to make use of it only now?

It could be that the revenue service has been building up capacity to utilise the Automatic Exchange of Information, says du Toit.

Another possibility is that Sars is being forced to look at untapped pools of revenue because of budget constraints.

With the notice that we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019.

Jean du Toit, Tax attorney - Tax Consulting South Africa

The recipient of this notice needs to give details of their offshore holdings - as it is referred to - for effectively, the past five years.

Jean du Toit, Tax attorney - Tax Consulting South Africa

We've seen very positive things from Sars over the last year or so and the new commissioner is very much emphasizing a no-tolerance policy with any noncompliance across the board.

Jean du Toit, Tax attorney - Tax Consulting South Africa

For more detail, listen to the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on 702 : Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you


