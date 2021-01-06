Streaming issues? Report here
SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban

6 January 2021 6:37 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Alcohol ban
The Money Show
South African Breweries
SAB
Lockdown
COVID-19
alcohol industry
liquor traders
alcohol sales
National Liquor TRaders Council
Lucky Ntimane
NLTC

The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council).

SA Breweries (SAB) has announced it is approaching the courts to challenge the constitutionality of the latest ban on alcohol sales.

The ban was re-instated when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the move to "adjusted" Level 3 lockdown a week ago.

SAB says in a statement that while it fully supports the government's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the company strongly disagrees with the suspension of alcohol trading.

"SAB believes that any ban, including the current one goes far beyond what is reasonable and necessary to contain the spread of the virus and unlawfully restricts various rights that are enshrined and protected by our constitution."

The ban on booze sales puts at risk over 1 million livelihoods throughout its value chain says SAB.

"This legal action is the last resort available to SAB in order to protect our employees, suppliers, customers, consumers and all the livelihoods we support."

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) has warned that business is already booming on the black market.

RELATED: Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council

It's called on government to provide financial relief to traders and allow off-premises alcohol sales.

RELATED: Allow off-site booze sales and compensate us R20k each - liquor traders to govt

On The Money Show, Ray White gets the NLTC's response to the SAB move from convener Lucky Ntimane.

He says the liquor industry has full confidence in government to do the right thing, although it often disappoints.

We obviously respect the right of every citizen or corporate citizen to make a move that is going to safeguard their interest. In this case SAB felt a need to take this matter to court.

Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

I understand the industry is still consulting to formulate a view whether to support SAB fully or let SAB go at it alone.

Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

We as liquor traders hold a view that consultation is the way to go.... We felt that the 15th of January would have provided us with an opportunity to get a view from government in terms of whether we're getting relief; whether we are being allowed to trade going forward.

Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

Our hope doesn't waver... We'd like to give the government the benefit of the doubt... Dialogue would have sufficed in this instance.

Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on 702 : SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban


