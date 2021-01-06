SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban
SA Breweries (SAB) has announced it is approaching the courts to challenge the constitutionality of the latest ban on alcohol sales.
The ban was re-instated when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the move to "adjusted" Level 3 lockdown a week ago.
SAB says in a statement that while it fully supports the government's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the company strongly disagrees with the suspension of alcohol trading.
"SAB believes that any ban, including the current one goes far beyond what is reasonable and necessary to contain the spread of the virus and unlawfully restricts various rights that are enshrined and protected by our constitution."
SAB has formed part of the fabric of SA for the last 125 years & we've stood behind the nation through its triumphs & challenges. After much consideration,SAB has decided to approach the Courts to challenge the Constitutionality of the decision taken to re-ban the sale of alcohol pic.twitter.com/40rWpJSW5b— SABreweries (@SABreweries) January 6, 2021
The ban on booze sales puts at risk over 1 million livelihoods throughout its value chain says SAB.
"This legal action is the last resort available to SAB in order to protect our employees, suppliers, customers, consumers and all the livelihoods we support."
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) has warned that business is already booming on the black market.
RELATED: Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council
It's called on government to provide financial relief to traders and allow off-premises alcohol sales.
RELATED: Allow off-site booze sales and compensate us R20k each - liquor traders to govt
On The Money Show, Ray White gets the NLTC's response to the SAB move from convener Lucky Ntimane.
He says the liquor industry has full confidence in government to do the right thing, although it often disappoints.
We obviously respect the right of every citizen or corporate citizen to make a move that is going to safeguard their interest. In this case SAB felt a need to take this matter to court.Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
I understand the industry is still consulting to formulate a view whether to support SAB fully or let SAB go at it alone.Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
We as liquor traders hold a view that consultation is the way to go.... We felt that the 15th of January would have provided us with an opportunity to get a view from government in terms of whether we're getting relief; whether we are being allowed to trade going forward.Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
Our hope doesn't waver... We'd like to give the government the benefit of the doubt... Dialogue would have sufficed in this instance.Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on 702 : SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban
More from Business
'President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t host family meeting on Wednesday'
Traumatised South Africans are worried about another "family meeting" after the Coronavirus Command Council meeting on Wednesday.Read More
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else'
People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).Read More
Is another cigarette ban on the cards after govt moves to appeal? Fita responds
Fita chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni believes govt wants the freedom to be able to implement such a ban in the future if needed.Read More
You have nothing to worry about – Govt on Coronavirus Council (NCCC) meeting
A lot has happened since the country moved to an adjusted level-3 lockdown. Mandy Wiener interviews EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise.Read More
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight'
Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory.Read More
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO
"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.Read More
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10'
"Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!"Read More
Various factors behind Eastern Cape coffin shortage, but it can be fixed - Fira
The Funeral Industry Reformed Association (Fira) says the challenges facing small funeral parlours in the Eastern Cape have highlighted the need for government intervention.Read More
'Branded bottles filled with pure alcohol adjusted down sold as genuine product'
SA Liquor Brand Owners Association Sibani Mngadi, says industrial-scale production of illegal alcohol is gravely concerning.Read More
Many developing countries have their vaccines already – health workers union
The government is letting healthcare workers and society down, says the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union.Read More
More from Local
Want to fly with us? Show us your vaccine certificate says Qantas
The Australian airline says anyone traveling on an international flight will be required to produce a vaccination certificate.Read More
Can your boss force you to get the Covid-19 vaccine?
Covid-19 vaccine rollouts are underway in some countries, John Maytham asks if employers can make vaccines compulsory for staff.Read More
'I like doing things people say aren't possible for someone in a wheelchair'
Para-athlete Alywn Uys talk to Amy MacIver about the physical and mental challenges of his recent Robben Island crossing.Read More
'President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t host family meeting on Wednesday'
Traumatised South Africans are worried about another "family meeting" after the Coronavirus Command Council meeting on Wednesday.Read More
Teddy Mafia to be buried in 'diamond' casket at R300k funeral on Thursday
The funeral of alleged crime kingpin Teddy Mafia is due to take place in Shallcross, Durban on Thursday amid increased security.Read More
Police Minister Cele: 'SANDF on its way to Southern Cape to help police beaches'
Speaking from Santos Beach in Mossel Bay, Minister Bheki Cele says while compliance there has improved, SAPS could use the help.Read More
Is another cigarette ban on the cards after govt moves to appeal? Fita responds
Fita chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni believes govt wants the freedom to be able to implement such a ban in the future if needed.Read More
You have nothing to worry about – Govt on Coronavirus Council (NCCC) meeting
A lot has happened since the country moved to an adjusted level-3 lockdown. Mandy Wiener interviews EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Eskom: Brace for Stage 2 load shedding on Wednesday and Thursday night
Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding for two nights from 10pm, with no reprieve for City-supplied customers.Read More
More from Politics
Police Minister Cele: 'SANDF on its way to Southern Cape to help police beaches'
Speaking from Santos Beach in Mossel Bay, Minister Bheki Cele says while compliance there has improved, SAPS could use the help.Read More
Is another cigarette ban on the cards after govt moves to appeal? Fita responds
Fita chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni believes govt wants the freedom to be able to implement such a ban in the future if needed.Read More
NCCC will have to make tough calls when reviewing regulations, says NICD expert
The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is expected to review the current Level 3 lockdown regulations when it meets on Wednesday morning.Read More
'Covid-19 response: Don't work on your own' Thuli Madonsela tells govt
'Disaster Management Act requires a collaborative approach. There is a difference between collaborating and consulting,' she says.Read More
Govt 'dropped the ball' in securing Covid-19 vaccines - Prof van den Heever
Wits School of Governance's Prof van den Heever says govt didn't put its hand up, relying on Covax facility's uncertain timeline.Read More
'Branded bottles filled with pure alcohol adjusted down sold as genuine product'
SA Liquor Brand Owners Association Sibani Mngadi, says industrial-scale production of illegal alcohol is gravely concerning.Read More
Matric exam paper marking is underway, results to be released in February
Training of markers took place on Sunday and Monday and the main marking period begins on Tuesday until 21 January, says WCED.Read More
SA Covid-19 vaccine Feb rollout 'an optimistic expectation' - MAC's Prof Schoub
Chair of Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Prof Barry Schoub says February rollout start date is still unclear.Read More
Holiday road traffic home lower than usual, provincial road deaths halved
W Cape Dept of Transport communications head Jandre Bakker estimates 25% lower volumes on already lower projections.Read More
Covid-19 vaccine bilateral negotiations began in September 2020 - Health Dept
Health Dept Deputy Director-General, Dr Anban Pillay says the vaccine rollout will piggyback on SA's existing vaccine structure.Read More