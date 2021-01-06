Want to fly with us? Show us your vaccine certificate says Qantas





Australian carrier Qantas has announced it is expecting to resume flights from South Africa to Australia in July.

The airline suspended all South African flights in November, but prior to the Covid-19 pandemic had operated six flights a week between here and Australia.

In making the announcement, CEO Alan Joyce said all passengers wishing to travel on Qantas aircraft would be required to have received the Covid-19 vaccination.

“Yes, we are going to change our terms and conditions to say [to] international travellers… we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft,” said Joyce.

“Will we need that domestically? We’ll need to see what happens with Covid-19. But certainly, for international visitors and people leaving the country, we think that [vaccine] is a necessity.”

Founder of Plane Talking, Linden Birns says he believes the requirement is set to become commonplace.

I don't think this is just going to be an airline requirement, I think governments are going to start making it mandatory. Linden Birns, Owner/MD - Plane Talking

In the same way that for many places it's mandatory to have a yellow fever inoculation or a smallpox inoculation. Linden Birns, Owner/MD - Plane Talking

