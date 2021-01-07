Streaming issues? Report here
This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush

7 January 2021 9:00 AM
by Kabous le Roux
"History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama.

The US Capitol erupted into chaos late on Wednesday when supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump forced their way in.

Earlier in the day, Trump urged his supporters to head to the Capital.

There has been at least one fatality after an unidentified woman was shot and killed during the assault.

“This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic,” said former Republican President George W. Bush who referred to the mob’s action as an “insurrection”.

“History will rightly remember today's violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonour and shame for our nation,” said former Democratic President Barack Obama.

“But we'd be kidding ourselves if we treated it as a total surprise."

Trump released a video, asking the rioters to “go home” after his allies, from inside the besieged Capital, pleaded with him to do so.

In the video, Trump also tells the mob “We love you. You’re very special.”

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Washington DC correspondent Jagruti Dave.

Congress was convening to ratify the electoral college votes. Very shortly afterwards they had to shelter in place. Vice President Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi were evacuated because crowds of pro-Trump supporters managed to get into the chamber and into the Speaker’s office.

Jagruti Dave, Washington DC correspondent

Teargas had been deployed. Gunshots had been fired and one person had been killed…

Jagruti Dave, Washington DC correspondent

It has been described as an insurrection by Mitch McConnell and former Republican President George W. Bush… Republicans are condemning what happened today…

Jagruti Dave, Washington DC correspondent

President Trump said he is never going to concede… continuing with baseless allegations of election fraud… The courts have said there is no challenge… A lot of Republicans are doing a lot of soul-searching right now…

Jagruti Dave, Washington DC correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


