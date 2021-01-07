Booze ban: 'Individual rights take back seat when considering collective rights'





The past 24 hour period confirms another 21,832 Cvid-19 infections in South Africa and 844 more deaths. The recent second alcohol ban was implemented to help mitigate the spread of the virus through large alcohol-fuelled superspreader events, as well as to free the country's hospitals to better cope with Cocie-19 patients.

But the country's largest producer of beer is preparing to take government to court over this latest alcohol ban.

SAB announced on Wednesday that it is not backing down, and will be challenging the blanket ban.

Refilwe Moloto talks to former magistrate and legal expert Deon Pool who weighs up the South African Breweries (SAB) case against government for instituting yet another alcohol sales ban

SAB is challenging the rationality of this decision that has been made. Deon Pool, Legal expert and former magistrate

SAB has filed its papers accordingly and the government still needs to reply to that. Deon Pool, Legal expert and former magistrate

Although SAB has filed an urgent application, the State still has 15 days in which to reply, he explains.

In my view, it will be a similar reply to the one they handed in with respect to the BAT matter. Deon Pool, Legal expert and former magistrate

Pool is referring to the two cases, of British American Tobacco (BAT) in the Western Cape High Court where that court found the government tobacco ban to be unconstitutional, and two, the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) application taken to the Pretoria High Court where that court dismissed the application, as well as its application for leave to appeal.

Of course, government is now appealing the BAT tobacco decision, he adds.

With regard to the alcohol issue, is the timing going to affect the outcome this time?

In this instance he explains, the general legal test that is always applied throughout South Africa's constitutional dispensation would be whether the minister's decision to ban alcohol is rational with regard to the purpose it is supposed to serve and able to achieve a certain outcome.

The ban must be the most necessary means of getting to that outcome. Deon Pool, Legal expert and former magistrate

Section 36 of the Constitution is what one uses to limit rights, he says.

Specifically what Section 36 does is it balances the manner in which you are limiting the rights, is it justified by the ends that you want to achieve at the end of the day given the circumstances? Deon Pool, Legal expert and former magistrate

Why is alcohol the first port of call for the government?

He argues that alcohol has both a direct and indirect impact on the government's ability to manage the Covid-19 pandemic especially with respect to health care services.

He cites the Plett and Ballito Rage events that became superspreader events as a direct impact.

The indirect impact is trauma units in hospitals being overloaded with alcohol-related trauma cases which takes resources away from those with acute Covid-19 symptoms.

We do have proof that the alcohol ban does to a large extent limit those trauma incidents and frees up our health care services in order to concentrate on the Covid issue. Deon Pool, Legal expert and former magistrate

Individual rights do have to stand back when considering collective rights. In this country, there is a constitutional prerogative on government to protect its citizens when it comes to this pandemic. Deon Pool, Legal expert and former magistrate

He says information on the impact of alcohol both directly and indirectly months into the pandemic is far more compelling evidnece than the anecdotal information at the start.

