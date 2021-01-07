Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years
Thousands of returning workers from Zimbabwe, Lesotho, and Mozambique are stuck at the border waiting to be granted entry into South Africa.
All travellers are required to have a negative Covid-19 test that is not more 72 hours old.
RELATED: 'From January people are desperate to get back from Zim to work in South Africa'
People who already have their Covid-19 certificates are queueing separately from those who still require on-site testing, says Siya Qoza, the spokesperson for Minister Motsoaledi.
Qoza says port health officials are ensuring that all travellers are tested before entry into the country using rapid antigen tests.
They are also verifying the authenticity of Covid-19 PCR tests from other laboratories, he tells CapeTalk.
RELATED: Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed'
Those who have valid PCR tests are screened and allowed to enter, provided they have valid immigration papers.
Those who present fake Covid-19 tests are denied entry and banned from entering South Africa for a period of five years.
We are conducting the tests because we want to make sure that everyone who comes into South Africa is Covid-19 negative.Siya Qoza - Spokesperson - Home Affairs Minister
The health officials at the border look at Covid-19 certificates.... If they suspect that it may be fake, they then call the laboratory that conducted the test. If that lab does not exist, they then deny entry to those people because the certificate would be fake.Siya Qoza - Spokesperson - Home Affairs Minister
In addition to that, immigration officials would then ban those people for a period of five years.Siya Qoza - Spokesperson - Home Affairs Minister
The primary interest for us is to make sure that anyone who comes into South Africa has got a valid Covid-19 negative test. People who present fake certificates are not allowed into the country for a period of five years.Siya Qoza - Spokesperson - Home Affairs Minister
People who are found to be Covid-19 positive at the port are not allowed to come in. They would then be returned to their country of origin until they test negative.Siya Qoza - Spokesperson - Home Affairs Minister
The people there were not observing Covid-19 protocols. The immigration officials, police, and the army moved in to ensure that people were complying.Siya Qoza - Spokesperson - Home Affairs Minister
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
More from Africa
Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed'
NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border.Read More
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane
The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai.Read More
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes
With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this year.Read More
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing
Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa.Read More
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas
The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.'Read More
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election
"Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report.Read More
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows
Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa).Read More
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues
Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war.Read More
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape
Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu.Read More
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process
A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail and fled to Malawi.Read More