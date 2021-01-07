Streaming issues? Report here
There is nothing quite like a South African braai – UK celeb chef Gregg Wallace

7 January 2021 10:48 AM
by Kabous le Roux
UK celebrity chef Gregg Wallace has fallen head over heels in love with the way we braai. "You won’t believe the quality!"

RELATED: Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert

There is nothing quite like a South African braai, according to UK celebrity chef Gregg Wallace.

“In South Africa, you won’t believe the quality,” mused the MasterChef presenter in a new show on ITV entitled “South Africa with Gregg Wallace”.

Wallace, in awe, describes how South Africans will even bake a cake on braai.

And don’t even get him started on “skilpadjies” (lamb liver wrapped in fat for the braai), “fat cakes” or “potjie” – the man is in love!

© foodandmore/123rf.com

For more detail, read: Gregg Wallace: You won’t understand a BBQ until you’ve had a braai with South Africans - SA People News

You won’t get better quality meals anywhere in the world for the price you pay in South Africa, says Wallace, and the wine is “exceptional”.

Jeremy van Wyk interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

More from Friedman:

He said that when he gets invited to barbeques in the UK, he runs a mile because he says they are so bad! He says you cannot believe how terrible they are.

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

... he was absolutely blown away... he cannot believe what people cook on braais, and how fantastic it was…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

The diversity in South Africa is something he has never seen anywhere else in the world…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 6:50].


