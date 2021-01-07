There is nothing quite like a South African braai – UK celeb chef Gregg Wallace
RELATED: Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert
There is nothing quite like a South African braai, according to UK celebrity chef Gregg Wallace.
“In South Africa, you won’t believe the quality,” mused the MasterChef presenter in a new show on ITV entitled “South Africa with Gregg Wallace”.
Wallace, in awe, describes how South Africans will even bake a cake on braai.
And don’t even get him started on “skilpadjies” (lamb liver wrapped in fat for the braai), “fat cakes” or “potjie” – the man is in love!
For more detail, read: Gregg Wallace: You won’t understand a BBQ until you’ve had a braai with South Africans - SA People News
You won’t get better quality meals anywhere in the world for the price you pay in South Africa, says Wallace, and the wine is “exceptional”.
Jeremy van Wyk interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
More from Friedman:
-
-
My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday
-
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV
He said that when he gets invited to barbeques in the UK, he runs a mile because he says they are so bad! He says you cannot believe how terrible they are.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
... he was absolutely blown away... he cannot believe what people cook on braais, and how fantastic it was…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
The diversity in South Africa is something he has never seen anywhere else in the world…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 6:50].
More from Lifestyle
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy)
Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020.Read More
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music?
Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race.Read More
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else'
People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband).Read More
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO
"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.Read More
'You can buy Bitcoin for as little as R10'
"Over the last month, it’s up 67%," says Farzan Ehsani. "Over the last year, it’s up 293%. These are dizzying numbers!"Read More
[PICS INSIDE] Huge vagina sculpture sparks pious outrage
"Imagine me walking with my young daughters in this park and them asking, 'Daddy, what is this?' What will I answer?”Read More
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist…
You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision.Read More
John Maytham's travels: Paradise in a Time of Covid
CapeTalk presenter John Maytham describes his time spent with lions, hyenas, leopards, and more of Southern Africa's wildlife.Read More
It's confirmed. Fuel prices are going up this Wednesday - and here's by how much
South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed.Read More
Cops vigorously enforce park closures – here’s which ones are actually open
Confusion still reigns, but it's important to get clarity because the police are taking this one seriously it seems.Read More